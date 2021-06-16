H ow do you get a motorcycle up a 35-degree ski-jump hill?
“You gotta give it the beans,” said Elijah Hayes, 30, of North Rose, N.Y., a competitor in Wednesday’s Gunstock Hillclimb in Gilford.
“You don’t really want to shift gears, because it’s such a steep hill,” said rider Nichole O’Donnell of Springfield, Mass., who also competed in the event in 2017 and 2018.
Hayes and O’Donnell were among scores of amateur riders who took on and occasionally bested the uphill run on the historic 70-meter Torger Tokle Memorial Ski Jump hill at Gunstock Mountain Resort on Wednesday.
The Hillclimb, which officially started at Gunstock in 1946, is considered a highlight of Laconia Motorcycle Week.
The competitors were cheered on by a crowd of 5,000 spectators who applauded successful runs while also relishing the massive fails. Gunstock general manager Tom Day said the turnout was “a product of post-COVID. The guidelines have been reduced. People are happy to be outside.”
As for the riders, “We’ve got kids as young as 4 and people as old as 65, and there’s a ladies division,” he said.
Hayes said he was competing in his first Gunstock Hillclimb and also attending his first Bike Week.
As of late morning, Hayes had already made it up the hill twice in the 450cc and 600cc classes, and had four more races ahead of him. Racers can win points that advance them in the hillclimbing ranks.
Hayes was also looking forward to watching his 4-year-old son, Braxton, compete.
“I used to race when I was his age,” said Hayes, a plumber-pipefitter in his everyday life.
The race course is “not too technical,” Hayes said, and required “just wide-open, full-throttle acceleration” to get to the top and post a winning time.
“You gotta give it the beans,” said Hayes, which meant “second gear all the way.”
O’Donnell, who was competing with the men in the 450cc and four-stroke classes and also in the women’s class, agreed.
A tree-crew foreperson and volunteer firefighter, O’Donnell said she came to Gilford this year in search of points which will hopefully lead to her getting a provisional racing license.
Professional hillclimbers get paid, she pointed out, while amateurs do it mostly for love.
The Gilford hill is an exciting challenge, O’Donnell said.
“The bottom is very aggressive,” she said, “but at the three-quarter mark, it’s all soft,” which is why it’s best not to let up on the gas.
In a statement, Ridge Runner Promotions and Gunstock said they have agreed to hold the Hillclimb at the ski jump location through 2023, which will be the 100th anniversary of Laconia Motorcycle Week.