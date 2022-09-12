Recent federal grants improving life in rural New Hampshire and helping Milan's Nansen Sleeping Giant ski jump

The “Big Nansen” Ski Jump in Milan, shown on Sept. 7, was the recipient of a federal grant that will continue the renovation of the historic structure.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

The Big Nansen Ski Jump in Milan, also known as “Sleeping Giant,” will be spruced up thanks to a recent grant from the Northern Borders Regional Commission.

The $350,000 in NBRC money will be used to rebuild the K80 landing-hill stairs and for snowmaking infrastructure.