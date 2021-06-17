J ohn Gowdy had no plans to participate in this week’s 21st annual Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic until he got a desperate call a few days ago.
Organizer Greg Grady Sr. of Hampton needed a replacement for Russian sculptor Ilya Filimontsev, who was denied permission to board his flight from Moscow. Grady said Filimontsev was told he didn’t have a good enough reason for the trip.
“It was a scramble to get here, but we got here,” said the 64-year-old Gowdy, a New Jersey sculptor who competed in Hampton when the competition was first held 21 years ago.
Gowdy and the other nine world-class master sand sculptors spent Thursday carving their creations in the sand on the first day of the solo competition.
The sculptors had already completed the sponsor site, which features sculptures made from 100 tons of sand.
A total of 200 tons is hauled to the beach from a New Hampshire quarry to be used for the sculptures. Each competitor gets 10 tons of the sand, which many have described as some of the best in the world. They must finish their pieces within 24 working hours — they carve eight hours a day over the course of three days.
They will wrap up on Saturday in time for judging and an awards ceremony at 7 p.m.
The theme for this year’s sponsor site is “Sand, Sun and Fun in 2021” and features sculptures that include a large sun with a hand holding sand castles, humpback whales, a lifeguard on an ATV, and a replica of the “Lady of the Sea” marine memorial that is a fixture on Hampton Beach.
When asked where the theme came from, Grady said he wanted “anything but COVID.”
A Fenway Park-themed sculpture also was created.
The sculptures will remain on display, lighted for night viewing, until June 27.
“Everything has been great,” Grady said. “The crowds have been good. It’s getting busier and busier and busier.”
For many of the sculptors, the Hampton event has become a summer tradition.
Abe Waterman, 40, of Prince Edward Island, Canada, has been competing for several years.
“I always enjoy being here. It’s nice to see more people out and about enjoying the beach. It’s definitely refreshing after the year we’ve had,” he said.
Florida sculptor Thomas Koet returned this year after placing third last year and taking home the “People’s Choice Award” for his sculpture, “Eye of the Beholder.”
He said this year’s sculpture is about love and is called “Multiple Piercings.” Koet, 46, spent much of Thursday creating a cupid with a piercing arrow and plans to add a sculpture of a woman holding up a heart with stab wounds from the cupid’s arrow. He said he wants people to wonder about the story behind the woman and why she’s holding the heart.
Veteran sand sculptor Justin Gordon, 64, of Groveland, Mass., used the competition as an opportunity to create a sculpture that will be a tribute to a friend he lost earlier this year.
“It’s an idea that strikes you and touches you,” he said.
Gowdy decided to create a sculpture that has some humor. It willl feature an older man on the front and a woman on the back.
The piece will carry the message, “Behind every successful man there is a woman with a rolling pin.”
“I win ‘People’s Choice’ a lot. I just like to please the people,” he said.