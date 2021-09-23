The SNHU Arena is joining the hiring fray with bull riding, country music stars and holiday concerts on the way.
The venue needs ticket-sellers, security and ushers as public events return after more than 18 months.
“We are excited to get the doors back open and to get people back in enjoying events,” said Elissa Young, director of marketing. The arena typically hires during the busier seasons of the year.
Unlike the TD Garden in Boston, the arena right now does not plan to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to attend.
First up will be the Professional Bull Riders invitational Oct. 15-16. Country star Eric Church will return on Dec. 3.
Other events this year include the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Boston Pops and the Harlem Globetrotters.
“Even though it is a short season, it is pretty full,” Young said.
Restrictions will be placed on events only if a specific touring group requires it. Also, masks are not required at this point.
“There are no federal, state, local mask mandates at this time,” Young said. “Any events that will have restrictions or regulations will be coming from the tour specifically. It goes tour by tour.”
So far, none of the groups has requirements for attendees. That could change, she said. The arena will shift plans if federal, state or local restrictions are imposed.
The TD Garden announced this week all guests over 12 must show proof of vaccination or a negative test result to protect fans, employees, players and performers against the delta variant. The rules go into effect on Thursday, Sept. 30, when the Bruins begin their preseason.
Another popular venue, Tupelo Music Hall in Derry, is providing rapid tests for those who were unable to get test results within 72 hours of a show. The venue will not allow home rapid tests.
Mike Skelton, president and CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber, said the arena once again will draw more people downtown and stimulate the economy. People visit shops and restaurants before and after events.
“To have the arena back up is an exceedingly positive boost that we need right now,” he said. “I think on arena night most businesses will regularly report some of their best days of the entire year.“
Sometimes downtown is really bustling with shows at the Palace Theatre and games at Delta Dental Stadium.
“You can feel a different level of energy,” Skelton said. “There are people out and about and walking and going into different stores and restaurants. It is a great dynamic that will be very exciting to get back.”
The reach is felt across the entire city, with people driving in from out of state for many events.
Come early next month, The Goat Bar & Grill, which has a country theme and live music, will open on Old Granite Street. The bar has teamed with country radio station 97.5 WOKQ to host a party before the Eric Church concert.
The restaurant’s other locations in Hampton and Portsmouth draw customers from The Music Hall and the Casino Ballroom in those communities.
“The arena is obviously a very important part of downtown Manchester,” said owner Al Fleury. “I think it is good for businesses to know those large events are still going to happen.”
The restaurant’s opening was delayed until the busy season on the Seacoast slowed down. The restaurant recently held several open houses to draw applicants.
Many of the jobs at the arena are flexible and well-suited to college students. The arena has seen a lot of activity on social media and online platforms for the jobs.
“There are plenty of positions available,” Young said.
The arena, which is managed by ASM Global, is also hiring a full-time accounting manager and an operation technician. The company also operates the DCU Center in Worcester and Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence.
A few events already are scheduled for 2022, including Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa’s tour stop, which has been rescheduled for Feb. 22, and the U.S. Strongman Nationals on June 25.
“Like with all venues things are moving slow, but fast at the same time,” Young said. “Everybody is getting back on track.”