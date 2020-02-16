LOUDON — New Hampshire Motor Speedway expanded its racing season into winter this past weekend.
Snocross, an action-packed event similar to Motocross but featuring specialized high-performance snowmobiles instead of motorcycles, and snow instead of dirt, made its debut on the quarter-mile flat track that opened in June 2019.
“I think it’s really going to shock a lot of the racers. It’s the biggest course I’ve seen this year,” said Janell Brown, 27, who finished third on Saturday, improving to second on Sunday.
Brown has won other Pro Women and Junior Championship events on the Eastern Snocross Tour.
She started riding snocross at age 9 and still competes on weekends.
“It’s exciting. I love adrenaline sports,” said Brown, a state trooper who lives on the Seacoast.
Having broken through the glass ceiling in her career, Brown has taken a similar track with snocross. Sometimes she chooses to compete against the men.
Professional riders from along the East Coast and farther afield competed in the two-day event that marks the third of seven events in the Eastern Snocross Tour Championship sanctioned by International Snowmobile Racing.
While the competition is fierce on the track, Brown said, she likes the camaraderie among fellow riders and teams that goes on in the pits, saying it’s a family-centered atmosphere.
She rides a 2020 Ski-Doo 600 cc for Green Mountain Racing, based in Stamford, Conn., which has seven members of varying riding abilities. Two weeks ago, the tour was in Sandy Creek, N.Y., and the winter weather didn’t hold.
“By the end of the weekend we were riding in mud,” Brown recounted.
In preparation for this past weekend’s event, the crew at New Hampshire Motor Speedway harvested 50,000 yards of snow from the track’s 1,200-acre property to create the course. A rhythm section on the back stretch was designed to get spectators on their feet.