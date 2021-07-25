CHARLES CLARK HAS the best job in New Hampshire, at least in the fall. “It’s my favorite season,” the executive director of the Castle in the Clouds said. “The leaves start changing, and I can watch them change over the course of a week.”
The Castle, open since 1959, is an example of one of the many historic Granite State homes open to the public. Along with The Fells in Newbury, they offer visitors a glance into the lifestyles of the rich and famous of another century — and with public programs for all ages and tastes, they give back to the community.
Castle in the Clouds
Thomas Plant, a poor French-Canadian boy, left school at the age of 14. But he had brains and ambition, and by the age of 51, he owned the largest shoe factory in the world. Plant took early retirement and started building his dream home in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. The home, which he christened “Lucknow,” was built in 1914 and has 16 rooms set on 5,000 acres on top of Lee Mountain, with a view of the Ossipee Mountains and Lake Winnipesaukee. The Moultonborough home is a pristine example of the Arts and Crafts style and includes advancements unknown to most Americans at the time.
“As a manufacturer, Thomas Plant was interested in technology,” Clark explained. “He had electricity up here before the rest of Moultonborough, he had a vacuum system, an ammonia-brine refrigeration system, and an in-house intercom.” The tech made the lives of the full domestic staff a mite easier, according to Clark. He and his wife, Olive, enjoyed the views, the privacy, and riding their horses on the mountain trails.
But Plant wasn’t as good at managing money as he was at making it. Some of his projects didn’t work out, and a friend took over the mortgage in the early 20th century. The Plants were allowed to remain in the home until Tom’s death in 1941, after which Olive returned to her family in Illinois and the estate was foreclosed.
“Lucknow” became the summer home of the Tobey family of Plymouth. It first opened to the public in 1959 under the ownership of Richard Robie. It was partnered with Castle Springs bottled water from 1992 to 2002, when the Lakes Region Conservation Trust raised $4.9 million to purchase the original Lucknow. The nonprofit Castle Preservation Society formed to manage the buildings and grounds, with the LRCT continuing to maintain the natural landscape.
The estate underwent some $4 million in restoration, according to Clark. The restoration standards are meticulous and established by the Secretary of the Interior. “We need to use special craftsmen, and replicate materials such as the large white oak beams,” he said. Over the past couple of years, one priority was stopping water from entering the building. The dining room and library have been restored, and though he sees them every day, Clark still characterizes the result as “stunning.”
While COVID kept visitors away, the Castle provides 40,000 guided tours in a “normal” year, according to Clark. Another 10,000 to 20,000 come to hike the property, and 10,000 to 15,000 attend programs and events. This year the staff is bringing back public programs, with about 90 scheduled for 2021. The Castle has partnered with the Great Waters Music Festival of Wolfeboro, and that organization will present seven concerts over the summer.
What do people like about the Castle? It’s an opportunity to step back in time, according to Clark. There aren’t a lot of roped-off areas, he said, noting, “We want you to feel like a guest.”
And in spite of Tom Plant’s technological innovations, it’s a place to unplug, Clark said.
The Fells
Susan Warren also loves where she works, especially at the end of the day. The executive director of The Fells often leaves her office in the gatehouse to wander down to the 22-room mansion and gardens that encompass the John Hay Estate, and sometimes she’ll just stand there. “I’m alone and it’s so beautiful between 5 and 6 p.m.,” Warren said, adding, “I feel blessed.”
The Hay Estate, properly known as The Fells, has been delighting visitors since John Hay, private secretary to Abraham Lincoln, built it in 1889. Hay quietly bought up abandoned farms in the Newbury area, until his holdings numbered about 1,000 acres. He and his wife, Clara, built a 22-room Colonial Revival summer “cottage” with a view of Mount Sunapee and a Lake Sunapee shoreline. Hay went on to serve in the administrations of presidents William McKinley and Theodore Roosevelt, in addition to being Ambassador to the Court of St. James in London.
The Hays employed about 15 servants, according to Warren, and when they went to England they moved their entire staff with them.
Hay’s son Clarence and his wife, Alice, transformed the house into a showplace and planted formal gardens where sheep used to graze.
The gardens represent the French and Italian gardens they observed on their many trips to Europe.
When Alice Hay died, she bequeathed a large portion of the land to the United States Fish and Wildlife Bureau. The John Hay Wildlife Refuge was established. A volunteer group, Friends of the Fells, was established and began restoring the house and gardens.
The house is on the National Register of Historic Places, and the gardens are preserved by the Garden Conservancy.
“It is filled with history, along with the five gardens,” Warren said, adding that “it takes a lot of TLC to maintain this place. We have 250 to 300 volunteers. They are the heart and soul of what we do.”
The house did close for much of the COVID pandemic, but the grounds remained open, according to Warren. “People would come and walk the trails, there were some cross-country skiers,” she recalled. “An amazing number of families came with children.”
The estate is fully open for summer 2021, and Warren is hoping people will come to enjoy it, in whatever way they choose. In addition to house and garden tours, there are educational programs for adults and children, a summer camp with a wait list, author talks, concerts and weekly yoga sessions.
Warren, a history major in college, knew of Hay and the estate before she got the call to direct it. She’d been coming to New Hampshire on vacation for years. But when she accepted the position, she settled down for some serious reading.
“I figured,” she said, “that he was someone I should know.”
And as she talks about the house, gardens and wildlife area, facts about Hay bubble to the surface of her conversation.
“Did you know,” she asked, “that he was Queen Victoria’s favorite dinner companion?”The Castle In the Clouds is at 455 Old Mountain Road, Moultonboro. It is open through Oct. 24 daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Call ahead for hours, which may be affected by weddings or other events.
Admission is $18, adult, $15, seniors 65 and above, $13, veterans, $10, ages 5 to 17, free to 4 and under and free to active-duty military. For more information, call 476-5900 or e-mail info@castleintheclouds.org.
The Fells is located at 456 Route 103a, Newbury. The house is open Wednesday through Sunday through Sept. 6 from 10 am. to 4 p.m. The house will be open Saturdays, Sundays and Monday holidays Labor Day through Columbus Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The main house will close Columbus Day and will reopen Memorial Day weekend. The gardens and trails are open year-round. Admission is, Main House open, $10, adults, $8, seniors and students, $4, ages 4 to 17, free to 5 and under, family rate $25, and free to active duty military and immediate family. Main house closed: adults $8; seniors and students $6; children, $3; families of two adults and two or more children ages 6 or above, $15.For more information, call 763-4789 ext. 3 or e-mail info@thefells.org.