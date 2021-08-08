Sun shines on League of NH Craftsmen's Fair Aug 8, 2021 Aug 8, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Steven Zoldak, owner-artist at Mills & Zoldak Potters in Portsmouth, makes a unicorn for a girl at the annual League of NH Craftsmen’s Fair at Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury on Sunday. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Buy Now Hethre Larivee, second-generation glassmaker and owner of Hethre Glass in Wilton, gives a glassmaking demonstration at the annual League of NH Craftsmen’s Fair. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Buy Now Allison Demirjian of Auburn tries on a sheepskin jacket made by Tom Hayward, owner of Leprechaun Sheepskin in Charlemont, Mass., during the annual League of NH Craftsmen’s Fair on Sunday. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Buy Now A crowd gathers to look at some of the nearly 200 booths at the the annual League of NH Craftsmen’s Fair at Mount Sunapee Resort. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Buy Now Colorful artwork from Linda Jacque was on display Sunday at the League of NH Craftsmen’s Fair. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save People wandered in and around nearly 200 booths at Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury on Sunday, enjoying the 88th League of NH Craftsmen’s Fair.“It’s like summer camp,” Antrim glass artist Alex Kalish, a League member who has showcased his work at the fair for 25 years, said in a recent NH Weekend article.This summer’s festival opened Saturday and runs through Aug. 15.The fair is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.For more information, go to https://nhcrafts.org. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesLand-use expert says returning long-time squatter to his illegal digs along Merrimack River in Canterbury is an Everest-like climbDover hospital turns to courts to force morbidly obese patient to leaveCabin of 'River Dave' burns to the groundJudge releases River Dave following destruction of his homeNine New Hampshire counties have 'substantial' COVID spread again'You never give up': 43-year search for missing woman leads to submerged car in LancasterMarjorie Taylor Greene fans cheered low vaccination rate in Alabama, which tossed 65,000 dosesIt was Brady’s idea to pay a Hall call to ManningFish and Game: River Dave is not on our landHinsdale father who shot his son, then himself, was supposed to be receiving mental health treatment after December arrest Images Videos Collections40 Under FortyGetting wildlife back into the wildCHaD East-West All-Star GameMaurice L. McQuillen AwardSwim with a Mission Veterans Festival Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT