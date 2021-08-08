People wandered in and around nearly 200 booths at Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury on Sunday, enjoying the 88th League of NH Craftsmen’s Fair.

“It’s like summer camp,” Antrim glass artist Alex Kalish, a League member who has showcased his work at the fair for 25 years, said in a recent NH Weekend article.

This summer’s festival opened Saturday and runs through Aug. 15.

The fair is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.

For more information, go to https://nhcrafts.org.

