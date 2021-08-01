At the 6th annual Sunflower festival held at Coppal House Farm in Lee on Sunday. The festival continues through Aug. 8, with events each day on their website: www.nhsunflower.com . There are 25 artisan vendors, several musical groups, animals, farm vehicles and foods and of course, sunflowers galore. The sunflowers are used in culinary oil when their bloom time fades.
Sunflower lover Pat Fournier of Hooksett, at left, gets up closer to the blooms. The Slattery family of Strafford, below, was enjoying lunch when a hen showed up for a visit. From left: Paige Slattery, holding Callahan, 3 months; Kieran Slattery, 2, and dad Michael Slattery.
Some of the grounds were perfect for a picnic in the shade. The Slattery family of Strafford was enjoying lunch when a hen paid a visit. From left: Paige Slattery, holding baby Callahan, three months old; Kieran Slattery, 2, and dad Michael Slattery.
Coppal House Farm in Lee is hosting its annual Sunflower Festival through Sunday.
There is access to the sunflower fields as well as a picnic area and animal viewing at the farm at 118 North River Road (Route 155). Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., tickets are available at the farm or online through Eventbrite on the farm website.
During the weekend there will also be a craft fair, live music, food vendors and wine garden. Proceeds from a raffle of an original painting by artist Ron Quinn as well as local items will be donated to Make-A-Wish NH, as well as 10% of the proceeds from the festival. For more information, go to www.nhsunflower.com or call 603-659-3572.