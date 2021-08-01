Coppal House Farm in Lee is hosting its annual Sunflower Festival through Sunday.

There is access to the sunflower fields as well as a picnic area and animal viewing at the farm at 118 North River Road (Route 155). Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., tickets are available at the farm or online through Eventbrite on the farm website.

During the weekend there will also be a craft fair, live music, food vendors and wine garden. Proceeds from a raffle of an original painting by artist Ron Quinn as well as local items will be donated to Make-A-Wish NH, as well as 10% of the proceeds from the festival. For more information, go to www.nhsunflower.com or call 603-659-3572.

Recommended for you