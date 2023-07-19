Five tall ships will sail up the Piscataqua River to Portsmouth Harbor in the kickoff to the 2023 Parade of Sail and Flotilla on Thursday, July 27.
The popular, annual event celebrates Portsmouth’s long maritime history and comes as the city celebrates its 400th birthday — a nod to 1623, when the first known record of European colonists, via an English grant, settled on New Hampshire’s Seacoast.
Sail Portsmouth will run through July 31 at the Portsmouth Commercial Fish Pier and the UNH Pier in New Castle.
The tall ships participating are the three-masted Trinidad, the two-masted schooner Ernestina-Morrissey, the three-masted schooner Denis Sullivan, the topsail schooner Lynx and the schooner Bowdoin.
At 6:15 p.m., the ships will be joined by the Gundalow Piscataqua, Portsmouth’s own tall ship, as well as a flotilla of vessels, both civilian and commercial fishing boats plus military and municipal craft. All boaters are invited to join.
The Parade of Sail will end at the Memorial Bridge, where the tall ships will turn around and head to their mooring sites.
Two will berth at the Portsmouth Commercial Fishing Pier, which will be the festival’s headquarters for the weekend, just across from Prescott Park.
The Parade of Sail and Flotilla is a joint presentation of Sail Portsmouth and the Propeller Club. Gov. Chris Sununu will be the Grand Marshal of this year’s Parade of Sail.
Jason Brewster, in cooperation with Sail Portsmouth and Portsmouth NH 400, is organizing a traditional Blessing of the Fleet. A multi-denominational collection of clergy and spiritual leaders will bless each vessel in the Parade of Sail and Flotilla as they pass Four Tree Island.
For more information about viewing and participating in the event, go to sailportsmouth.org.
Here’s a closer look at the visiting tall ships:}
• Trinidad is a replica of the flagship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition, which lead the first sailing expedition around the world between 1519 and 1522. It’s a replica of a nao ship, which were used first as cargo ships in Spain and then later as exploration vessels. This full-sized replica was built by the Nao Victoria Foundation and launched in March of 2018.
• Denis Sullivan is a replica three-masted, wooden, gaff rigged schooner that was built in 2000 as a sail training classroom. It was a flagship of both the state of Wisconsin and of the United Nations Environment Programme until she was sold to the World Ocean School and moved to Boston in late 2022. It was inspired by the design of the Great Lakes cargo schooners of the 19th century. The year, Seacoast teens chosen for Sail Portsmouth’s Sea Challenge program will spend a week learning to sail aboard the ship.
• Ernestina-Morrissey was built in 1894 at the James and Tarr Shipyard for the Gloucester, Massachusetts, fishing fleet. The schooner first served as a Gloucester Grand Banks fishing vessel, an Arctic explorer sailing to within 600 miles of the North Pole, and as a World War II survey and supply vessel. Between 1946 and 1965, she served as the last of Cabo Verde’s transatlantic packet ships, bringing immigrants to the U.S. The Republic of Cabo Verde gave the ship back to the U.S. as a gift in 1982, and it became a maritime education and ambassador. The Ernestina-Morrissey recently underwent a full restoration at the Boothbay Harbor/ Bristol Marine Shipyard in Maine.
• Bowdoin is the flagship of Maine Maritime Academy sail training fleet, and the official sailing vessel of the state of Maine. Built in 1921 for exploring the Arctic waters, the schooner made 26 voyages above the Arctic Circle under the command of explorer Donald B. MacMillian between 1921 and 1954.
• Lynx, a square topsail schooner based in Nantucket, Massachusetts, was built to represent the design and operation of a privateer schooner of the War of 1812. The original Lynx, a privateer ship, was a “letter of marque” Baltimore Clipper commissioned to defend America. She completed one voyage, running the Royal Navy blockade, before the British captured her in 1813 at the start of her second voyage and took her into service as HMS Mosquidobit.