Tall ships set sail

Sail Portsmouth invites all local boaters to join in the Parade of Sail and Flotilla on the Piscataqua River on Thursday, July 27.

 PROVIDED BY SAIL PORTSMOUTH

Five tall ships will sail up the Piscataqua River to Portsmouth Harbor in the kickoff to the 2023 Parade of Sail and Flotilla on Thursday, July 27.

The popular, annual event celebrates Portsmouth’s long maritime history and comes as the city celebrates its 400th birthday — a nod to 1623, when the first known record of European colonists, via an English grant, settled on New Hampshire’s Seacoast.