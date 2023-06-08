Thanks to Laconia Motorcycle Week, Jennifer Anderson has three of the best jobs that she could imagine, as well a touch of notoriety that makes her smile.
A graduate of Winnisquam Regional High School, Anderson in the late 1990s was a waitress at the Roadkill Diner in Laconia while working to earn her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of New Hampshire-Manchester.
She later earned a master’s degree in social work from the same school, and then a doctorate in educational leadership from Plymouth State University.
Since October 1998, she has been the deputy director of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, the nonprofit that coordinates Motorcycle Week, which is the oldest motorcycle rally in the world and which in 2023 is celebrating its 100th running.
She is also a teacher at both Plymouth State and Lakes Region Community College, where “my students think it’s really bad ass” that she works for Motorcycle Week, “which I think is really so fun,” said Anderson.
Her being where she is now, Anderson said, all began when she and her fellow employees at the café lost their jobs when the business suddenly closed.
Unlike today, when a server can get a job anywhere at any time, being without a job 25 years ago was extremely distressing, Anderson recalled.
“It was very shocking. This was my job. This was my life,” she said, adding that as she and her co-workers cried and consoled each other, into the diner walked Charlie St. Clair, who since 1991 has been the first and only executive director of Motorcycle Week.
St. Clair owned a lot of the memorabilia on the diner’s walls. He had heard of the closure and went there looking for limited part-time help for Motorcycle Week — “probably data-entry kind of stuff,” Anderson remembers him saying — and she was the only person who showed up at the rally offices a few days later.
Her responsibilities quickly evolved from data entry to helping St. Clair run the entire rally. The job gave her the flexibility “to work in other capacities” and to earn her degrees.
“When Charlie hired me, I didn’t know too much about Motorcycle Week except that I made the most money during that week as a waitress,” said Anderson, who soon thereafter bought her first motorcycle.
Working with St. Clair was initially daunting, said Anderson, because he was a “born and raised” Laconian who was also a long time motorcycle rider, so “his perspective was different from mine.”
At the time, Motorcycle Week had a more risqué reputation than it does now. Open containers of alcohol were common on Lakeside Avenue in Weirs Beach, and attendees, mostly male, had a sexist, offensive attitude toward women.
In the lead up to the 1999 Motorcycle Week, Anderson spoke with St. Clair about an unpleasant experience she had while driving into work.
“I told him how intimidating and scary it was for me as a 21-year-old and being surrounded by men who were trying to get me to lift my top,” said Anderson, adding she was also miffed that a Laconia municipal ordinance penalized women who did, but not the men who pressured and harassed them to do so.
Anderson said she was happy that St. Clair shared her views, and that the city amended the ordinance to also ticket those who demanded the flashing.
Overall, Motorcycle Week continues to evolve, she said.
“The same people who were going to Motorcycle Week and prior still enjoy the rally but we’re now all 25 years older or plus, and if something hasn’t changed significantly in that time, you might want to re-examine it.”
Motorcycle Week remains a place for “gearheads,” but she says today’s gearheads are different than they were in the 1980’s and 90’s.
And, yes, there is still partying going on in the Weirs, but not into the wee hours of the morning, said Anderson.
“There is something to be said for not wanting to be your parents,” she said, but there’s also “something to be said for wanting to emulate them.”
‘Café’ bikes
Anderson said the motorcycle industry, and the riders who come to Motorcycle Week are changing, especially in the last four or so years, with the rise in popularity of “café” bikes that harken back to the nostalgia of yesteryear while equipped with modern technology.
Although there are now thousands of motorcycle rallies around the U.S., Laconia retains its luster and appeal, she said.
“I cannot stress enough that when I travel to other places for anything I do, and people ask where I’m from, I don’t generally say New Hampshire; I start with Laconia. And nine times out of ten, people say ‘that’s where the bike rally is.’”
That kind of response, she said, “puts us on the map for the rest of the world,” adding that Motorcycle Week has a camaraderie “with our visitors and partners that is something you don’t necessarily get at other motorcycle rallies.”