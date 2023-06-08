Jennifer Anderson
Jennifer Anderson, the deputy director of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, sits astride her Yamaha V Star motorcycle at Weirs Beach.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

Thanks to Laconia Motorcycle Week, Jennifer Anderson has three of the best jobs that she could imagine, as well a touch of notoriety that makes her smile.

A graduate of Winnisquam Regional High School, Anderson in the late 1990s was a waitress at the Roadkill Diner in Laconia while working to earn her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of New Hampshire-Manchester.

