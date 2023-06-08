Greg and Janice Huckins with son Ben

When they were younger and their bodies didn’t hurt as much as they do now, Greg and Janice Huckins embodied a biker couple — so much so that non-biker visitors to Motorcycle Week would ask to take their pictures.

Clad in leather and jingly chains, the Huckinses, who grew up in Franklin and Derry respectively and now reside in Concord, spoke about their Motorcycle Week experiences during a recent interview at a Loudon eatery.

Janice Huckins

Janice Huckins in a photo taken during one of her previous Bike Weeks.
Greg Huckins

Greg Huckins in a photo taken at a Bike Week in the past.