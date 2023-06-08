When they were younger and their bodies didn’t hurt as much as they do now, Greg and Janice Huckins embodied a biker couple — so much so that non-biker visitors to Motorcycle Week would ask to take their pictures.
Clad in leather and jingly chains, the Huckinses, who grew up in Franklin and Derry respectively and now reside in Concord, spoke about their Motorcycle Week experiences during a recent interview at a Loudon eatery.
“A lot of people who went to the rally went to look at the people,” said Greg, “but a lot of us came to look at the bikes” that were racing at what is now the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
After the track, there were, of course, de rigueur stops at Weirs Beach, and in 2004, as is still the case today, the place to see and be seen is Lakeside Avenue.
Nineteen years ago, Greg, with Janice as his passenger, backed his Honda VTXR1300 into a spot on the avenue, struck a granite curb and scratched up the chrome on his extra-length exhaust pipes.
Not wanting to repeat that error when he and his wife got ready to leave, Greg gently goosed the throttle, but the bike, rather than turning right and north up the avenue as hoped, keeled over and fell to the left.
Within seconds, five male bystanders had righted the bike, stepping over Janice to do so.
Greg remembers the men’s action as considerate.
“It was a real nice bike,” he explained, whereas Janice saw what happened less charitably, interjecting “I was a real nice girl.” Her only injury, however, was “my pride” as onlookers laughed at the ungallant display.
There were other indignities at Motorcycle Week that with the passage of time have become humorous anecdotes. Janice remembers the time in 1991 when a biker pulled up to the family’s car, with Greg at the wheel, asked Janice to expose herself.
“Then he (the biker) saw the baby (the Huckinses’ first child, Kara) in the back seat and yelled ‘baby, baby, oh-my-god, oh-my-god,’” before driving off, said Janice, now 60, with a smile of pure joy at the memory.
Before they had children, the Huckinses would sometimes camp during Motorcycle Week, with Janice recalling that the rally has been prone to weather extremes, cold and rainy at its start giving way to subtropical humidity at the end.
“We used to say that the excitement is in tents,” said Janice, with Greg asking if she remembered the less-than-pleasant smell and feel of “wet leather.”
An unabashed problem child with a profound need for speed, Greg, 60, grew up riding dirt bikes, and beginning at age 14, would come to Weirs Beach carrying his dirt-bike helmet to show, lest there be any doubt, “that I was a real biker.”
At 16, his life as a biker bad-ass came to a crossroads when he was called to the principal’s office at Winnisquam Regional High School and found his mom waiting there. The school’s guidance counselor told her that Greg had “two choices: jail or the military.”
Greg chose the latter and enlisted in the U.S. Army, from which he was later honorably discharged as a sergeant.
As to the reason why he enlisted, it had to do with a bulldozer that somehow ended up in Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee.
“They said I stole a bulldozer,” Greg said, when the reality was that he “allegedly” told a friend how to start the bulldozer, which then, under unclear circumstances, ended up in the lake.
While he no longer owns a motorcycle and doesn’t ride, Greg said he will attend Motorcycle Week this year and is also saving money to buy another bike. Janice, who is dealing with mobility issues that make even walking difficult, hopes her husband, whom she refers to as “himself,” will have a good, safe time.
Greg acknowledged that “motorcycles in my family have not gone well.”
In addition to his own injuries, which include a punctured lung and broken ribs and collarbone, Greg had a sister who died when she fell from a motorcycle and a brother who, while riding, was seriously injured when he was run over by a truck from behind.
Among Greg’s non-riding medical challenges are eight heart attacks and three strokes. He has a defibrillator implanted in his chest. But he still plans to go to Motorcycle Week on its last day, Father’s Day.
“I love Bike Week,” he said. “It’s been in my life forever.”
“I would like a 100th-anniversary pin,” he said. “I was a pin collector, I was a geek.”