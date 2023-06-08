Brenda Baer
The home of Brenda Baer is bedecked with photos of Baer and her late husband, Bobby, who was a racer for the Indian Motorcycle Company and who then worked with his father, Fritzie, to bring motorcycle racing to the then Belknap Recreation Area, now Gunstock Mountain Resort, in Gilford.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

AT 96 years young, Brenda Baer is blessed with good health, a sharp mind and many wonderful memories of her family’s important role in promoting and supporting Laconia Motorcycle Week.

A native of Chicopee, Mass., Baer grew up not far from Springfield, where Indian Motorcycle, which bills itself as “America’s First Motorcycle Company,” opened its doors in 1901.

Brenda Baer archive photo
Brenda Baer treasures this photo of herself and her late husband, Bobby, who was a racer for the Indian Motorcycle Company when they met at Indian’s headquarters in Springfield, Mass.

