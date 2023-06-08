AT 96 years young, Brenda Baer is blessed with good health, a sharp mind and many wonderful memories of her family’s important role in promoting and supporting Laconia Motorcycle Week.
A native of Chicopee, Mass., Baer grew up not far from Springfield, where Indian Motorcycle, which bills itself as “America’s First Motorcycle Company,” opened its doors in 1901.
Through a serendipitous set of circumstances, she later worked at Indian, where she met her late husband Robert “Bobby” Baer, who raced for an Indian team in Louisiana.
On the day that Bobby was visiting the Indian factory, the regular receptionist who would have greeted him was out, and Brenda filled in for her.
Smiles and pleasantries were exchanged between Brenda and Bobby and love and marriage followed soon thereafter. Then came the births of Robert, Ellen (“Dee”), Brenda and John.
Robert is now 74, said Brenda, who jokes that it is “so strange at my age that I have an old man for a son.”
When her father-in-law, the late Frank “Fritzie” Baer, brought motorcycle racing to what is now Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, he invited Bobby to work with him.
Bobby and Brenda settled in Laconia and raised a family, while Fritzie, who was also an Indian dealer, eventually became the namesake of the Fritzie Baer trophy. Since 1996 it has been awarded by the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association to the rally’s most fervent champions.
“I rode, but not a lot,” said Baer, during a recent interview in her Laconia home.
When her husband died in 1993, Baer found that she needed to do something with her spare time. She taught herself how to use a personal computer at the library so she could send letters to the local newspapers in Laconia.
That same year, her kids bought her a computer and Baer began penning a column, “Sensible Seniors,” that ran regularly in two Laconia newspapers.
In 2006, at 79, Baer decided to “back up my words” in her column by seeking elected office. She won the Ward 4 seat on the Laconia City Council and served for a total of 12 years.
As a city councilor, Baer kept a close eye on Motorcycle Week. Laconia was spending about a quarter-million dollars a year on police, fire and public works services to the rally.
Laconia, and a while later, the town of Meredith, established a fee-based, municipal site-plan review process for property owners who wanted to use their land for Motorcycle Week-specific events, and also instituted a rally fee for vendors.
The goal of both was not for the city to make money, but to ensure that it didn’t lose any. The city has turned a modest profit in some years, with the proceeds going into a dedicated fund that pays for the purchase of police cars and other equipment used during Motorcycle Week.
Baer remembers that over time, the “quality of riders changed” at Motorcycle Week from young locals to doctors, lawyers and professionals from away.
The racing at Gunstock, which later moved to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, was still the main draw, she said, with riders heading to downtown Laconia after the races. Gradually, however, the après-race crowd headed to the Weirs, which is now the epicenter of Motorcycle Week.
Although she doesn’t venture out to the Weirs anymore, Baer is adamant that Motorcycle Week has been more of a benefit than a detriment to the City on the Lakes.
“Motorcycle Week alone saved businesses at the Weirs,” she said, “and let them make money” before the racing season started.
“At my age, I’m not enthusiastic about motorcycle riding anymore, but the money it generates for the state has been beneficial.”
Looking back on the arc of her life, Baer said all that is good in her life can be traced to motorcycles and, in particular, to one manufacturer near the Connecticut River.
“I wouldn’t have the family I have today if not for the Indian Motorcycle Company,” she said, “and my family is everything to me.”