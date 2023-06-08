He could have become an attorney, but instead Charlie St. Clair became the first and only executive director of the oldest motorcycle rally in the world.
St. Clair, 73 — who at points in his life drove a cab, owned a business in Brookline, Mass., and also taught third grade at a school there — was enrolled at the Massachusetts School of Law when the call went out for someone to oversee the nonprofit that is now known as the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association.
Hired on an interim basis in 1991, St. Clair, became the full-time executive director in 1992.
A Laconia native, St. Clair currently represents his home city in the state Legislature and also owns and operates an antiques store in downtown Laconia.
Along with Jennifer Anderson, the association’s deputy director, St. Clair is the public face of Motorcycle Week.
As to how he ended up where he is, “I got halfway through law school and realized I had to make a decision and I went with the Motorcycle Week thing,” he explained during a recent interview.
Before 1990, there was no association and Motorcycle Week was three days long. The Association was formed with the goal of bringing the rally back to its original nine days.
“It became a week after World War II and it stayed like that through 1965,” said St. Clair, when there was a riot — “so-called,” he qualified — in the Weirs that brought in a large police response as well as the National Guard.
Asked about the significance of the centennial of Motorcycle Week, he replied, “I think that every year is a milestone for the attendees. It’s a very exciting time. I’ve had a lot of phone calls and when I hear people tell me ‘There’s 10 or 15 of us riding out from Arizona,’ that’s a milestone for every individual coming here.”
Motorcycle Week is a big deal, St. Clair said.
“It is the oldest rally in the world,” he said, and while motorcycle races on the Isle of Man are older, the Loudon Classic, as its name states, is a classic, too.
Helmets and loud pipes
As he does every year, St. Clair in 2023 is worried most about the weather and accidents.
By his own admission, “I’ve had a couple bad accidents during my tenure,” including in 2012, when, on his way to out to the rally at Sturgis, South Dakota, he struck a deer at night on U.S. Route 20 in Nebraska and was seriously injured.
A champion of wearing helmets, St. Clair respects the right of riders to not to wear them at Motorcycle Week. New Hampshire is one of three states that does not have a mandatory helmet law and a perennial question he has fielded whenever someone is injured at the rally is whether he or she was wearing one.
“The biggest cause of head injuries in New Hampshire is falls in the home and when Aunt Sally falls in the bathtub or Uncle Joe falls down the stairs, it doesn’t make the news. But when Stanley hits the tree at 60 miles per hour, the article will say he was not wearing a helmet.”
Unafraid to speak his mind, St. Clair has some strong opinions about riding, including the popular wisdom that, despite numerous studies to the contrary, loud exhausts “save lives” by making people aware of an oncoming motorcycle.
“Loud motorcycles are the bane of my life and always have been. Motorcycles don’t have to be loud. The people who do it are screaming ‘look at me’ and I always thought it was a bit of insecurity,” said St. Clair.
He also doesn’t like loud car exhausts and cautions against painting everyone with the same brush.
Positive impact
Rather than dwell on the negative, however, St. Clair always looks for the silver lining in life and Motorcycle Week.
For starters, Motorcycle Week brings a lot of money to New Hampshire.
“Everybody who rides here, or even if they tow (their motorcycle), is spending money along their whole route,” said St. Clair.
Another plus for visitors is the multiplicity of rally-related events all around the Granite State, many of them free of charge.
“It’s an open event; you don’t buy a ticket,” he said, and while Weirs Beach remains the epicenter of Motorcycle Week, every bit of New Hampshire offers beautiful scenery and spectacular riding, something that’s not always found at Daytona Beach and Sturgis.
In addition to scenic riding, Motorcycle Week is blessed by its proximity to major population centers in the Northeast and Canada, making it ideal for both short and extended visits.
Asked what he hopes for the 100th Motorcycle Week, St. Clair replied, “I hope to see very happy attendees and very happy local officials and that pretty much covers it.”
He dismissed “rumors” that this will be the year when trouble comes to Motorcycle Week.
The Hells Angels have a clubhouse in the Weirs and the club considers much of the Lakes Region to be their “turf.”
St. Clair pointed out that the Hells Angels and their supporters are at Motorcycle Week to have a good time like everyone else, and through their many vending sites, “are here to make money. They don’t need the aggravation” of a confrontation.
As to the future of Motorcycle Week, St. Clair said it is bright and he plans on being part of it.
“No,” he said, “I’m not retiring after this year although there are times when I want to quit.”