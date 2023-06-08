Charlie St. Clair

Charlie St. Clair, the first and only executive director of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, poses for a photo recently on Lakeside Avenue in the Weirs.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

He could have become an attorney, but instead Charlie St. Clair became the first and only executive director of the oldest motorcycle rally in the world.

St. Clair, 73 — who at points in his life drove a cab, owned a business in Brookline, Mass., and also taught third grade at a school there — was enrolled at the Massachusetts School of Law when the call went out for someone to oversee the nonprofit that is now known as the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association.