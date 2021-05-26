I t isn’t summer in New Hampshire until the teacups start spinning, the baby goats start yelling and the gardens start popping.
Memorial Day Weekend traditionally is the kickoff to the summer season, but this year it’s especially welcome after a year distanced from favorite attractions.
Though things are getting closer to normal, there are a few things to keep in mind before heading out. In general, make reservations for particular time slots and dates since there might be a reduced number of tickets offered.
Be aware that things might not look exactly like they used to — a ride may not be up and running, an indoor exhibit might not be on view or concessions might be in different places.
Keep an eye on attractions’ websites for possible changes in operating schedules and safety protocols, as well as other features that might be re-introduced or added as the summer gets into gear.
Meanwhile, here’s what’s new at a few of New Hampshire’s top summertime fun:
Story Land
GLEN — A family tradition for more than 65 years, StoryLand opens Saturday, when it welcomes guests from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After a quiet 2020, the tea cups are twirling, Mother Goose’s Manor is accepting guests and, new this year, Gifford’s HomeMaine Ice Cream is scooping up treats in the park’s Dutch Village.
The swan boats, Character Cove and theater shows are on hold for now, but many of the familiar sights and thrills are back, including the Roar-O-Saurus, Huff Puff & Whistle Railroad, Cinderella’s Pumpkin Coach, and all Storybook Houses and animals.
Daily and seasonal passes are available. Print a digital map before heading out, since they won’t be available at the park.
Info: storylandnh.com or 603-383-4186.
Canobie Lake Park
SALEM — The park, whose roots are more than a century deep, kicks into gear this weekend with spins on the rotating Xtreme Frisbee, dips and turns on the Untamed and Yankee Cannonball roller coasters, and calmer rides on the kiddie-friendly carousel and boats.
During Memorial Day weekend, hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 31. In late June, hours will expand to Wednesdays through Sundays through Labor Day.
One-day reservations and season passes are available.
Info: canobie.com or 603-893-3506.
Cranmore’s Mountain Adventure Park
NORTH CONWAY — The Mountain Coaster, Soaring Eagle Zip line, tubing hill and giant swing ride will be running Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Mountain Adventure Park. In mid-June, days of operation will be Wednesdays through Sundays.
Also check out the scenic chairlift rides to the summit, and the downhill bike park. (Rent a bike or bring one.)
Arts Jubilee’s outdoor summer concert series at the base of the North Slope will feature Classic Rock Orchestra doing hits of the 1970s and 1980s on July 15, Ceili Rain playing celtic pop/rock July 29, an Eagles tribute by 7 Bridges Band Aug. 5, and Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations Aug. 12. Shows are at 7 p.m.
Info: Artsjubilee.org or cranmore.com.
Remick Country Doctor Museum and Farm
tamworth —Visit the grounds today through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s closed on Memorial Day, but the site will expand to daily hours Tuesday, June 1.
The Museum Center and other buildings are closed to the public this season, still there will be indoor tours of the historic Captain Enoch Remick House Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, June 16 through Aug. 28.
The house, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built by Newmarket shipwright and joiner John Remick in 1808 and home to several generations of the Remick family, including two country physicians (a father and son) who lived and practiced medicine here for a combined 99 years.
Two outdoor highlights are the farm tours, where visitors can meet some of the pastured farm animals at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and the short hike — a little over a half mile — with a goat at 9 a.m. Wednesdays, Fridays or Saturdays this summer.
Info: remickmuseum.org or 603-323-7591.
Concert series at Castle in the Clouds
MOULTONBOROUGH — The grand estate built in 1913-14 for Tom and Olive Plant opens Saturday, and this season the stunning views will be matched by a new outdoor music series.
The Castle Preservation Society is teaming up with Great Waters to stage shows beneath a tent in a meadow on the grounds.
The Concerts in the Clouds lineup includes Billboard jazz-chart topper Peter Cincotti, Saturday, July 17; the Australian Bee Gees, Saturday, July 24; Classic Albums Live’s tribute show The Eagles Hotel California, Saturday, July 31; 50 Years of Rock N’ Roll led by Neil Berg, Saturday, Aug. 14; and Kate Baldwin in a night of Broadway, Saturday, Aug. 21.
In addition, look for laughs from comedians Juston McKinney and Carolyn Plummer Friday, Aug. 6
There also will be a free folk festival from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, with The Ballroom Thieves, Carolyn Ramsay Band, Copilot and Susie Burke & David Surette.
In addition to tours of the mansion, visitors can check out 28 miles of hiking trails throughout the Ossipee Mountains.
Info: greatwaters.org and 603-569-7710 or castleintheclouds.org and 603-476-5900.