Think of it as a scavenger hunt for factoids about the Granite State.
Take a drive through cities, towns and villages during Historic Preservation Month as the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources debuts a new Historic Highway Marker Quest program.
Aside from being good fodder for social media posts, stops at various markers are a great way to break up trips to various beaches, lakes and attractions now that spring has finally sprung.
There are 270 of those distinctive green signs about the people, places and events that shaped New Hampshire in the past few centuries. The markers are topped by a round state seal featuring the frigate Raleigh, constructed on the Seacoast and one of 13 Revolutionary War-era ships authorized by the Continental Congress.
Marker topics range from Abenaki Native Americans to poets, painters to contemporary sports figures, a long-lost village to factories, and cemeteries to places where international history was made.
Along the way, there’s also the spot where Betty and Barney Hill reported a close encounter with an unidentified flying object and an abduction that led to two hours of “lost” time. The marker is at the intersection of Route 3 and Shadow Lake Lane in Lincoln. (That incident also is one of the inspirations behind the annual Exeter UFO Festival, which touches down in downtown Sept. 3-4 this year.)
Highway markers also pinpoint the site of the Nansen steel-tower ski jump, which at 170 feet high was the focal point of Olympic trials in 1938 and four national championships between 1940 and 1972. The sign is in Milan on Route 16 near the Berlin-Milan town line.
Anyone visiting at least 10 markers can fill out and submit a quick form to the state at nh.gov/nhdr. In return for an entertaining and sometimes quirky peek at the past, participants will receive “I Love Historical Highway Markers” stickers. Participants can post images of the marker visits on social media with the hashtag #NHHistoricalMarkers.”
Other stops include the 1860s Stone Arch Bridge in Hillsborough; Shaker community’s roots in Enfield Village; and the 1743 Molly Stark Cannon that was captured at the Battle of Bennington by Gen. John Stark’s troops and now is on display in New Boston.
And if you want to know how and where a family made more than 25,000 spindle-back wooden seats once upon a time, and why they had to stop in 1869, visit the site of Wilder’s Chair Factory in New Ipswich.
A list of markers and locations statewide can be found at nh.gov/nhdhr/markers/index.html; click on “View the New Hampshire Historical Highway Marker Map for details.