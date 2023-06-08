The first Gypsy Tour riders rolled into Weirs Beach in 1916. They hung out, slept in tents, swapped stories, maybe passed around a flask or two, and more than anything else, shared their love of motorcycles.
After that first visit, they came back the next year. And year after year after that. Events — like hillclimbs, road races, and all kinds of entertainment — were added, and Laconia kept growing as an annual destination for motorcycle riders from around the country.
Laconia’s Bike Week — and its participants — took on different overtones over the years, from those rustic beginnings to wild times in the 1960s and ’70s to the calmer, but no less colorful (or popular) week-long spectacle of today.
Starting tomorrow, the event that bills itself as the oldest motorcycle rally in the world kicks off its 100th celebration.
Recently, Charlie St. Clair, who has been the executive director of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association since 1991, spoke about the future of Motorcycle Week and both said it has a good one ahead of it.
“As long as motorcycles are permitted on highways there will always be people riding them,” said St. Clair, and by direct extension, there will be riders who will want to congregate and celebrate that experience.
What keeps them coming back? Many say it’s because New Hampshire has great riding roads and, compared to America’s other big annual motorcycle rallies — Daytona in March and Sturgis in South Dakota in August — outstanding scenery, too.
Inside this special section, you’ll get to know some of the people who have participated in and shaped it for the last several decades.