The first Gypsy Tour riders rolled into Weirs Beach in 1916. They hung out, slept in tents, swapped stories, maybe passed around a flask or two, and more than anything else, shared their love of motorcycles.

After that first visit, they came back the next year. And year after year after that. Events — like hillclimbs, road races, and all kinds of entertainment — were added, and Laconia kept growing as an annual destination for motorcycle riders from around the country.