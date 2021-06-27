WHEN RUE AND SALLIE Nijhof took over the Promises To Keep function facility in Derry, they were booking up to four weddings a day, two in the afternoon and two in the evening. They had two ballrooms and tried to keep the couples’ celebrations separate. But one time the couples and their families knew each other, and confusion ensued.
“There was a lot of visiting back and forth,” Sallie recalled, with Rue contributing, “I think there was a conga line through the kitchen.”
The couple and their manager, Scott Benfield, have since refined what they and their clients want and have renamed the facility Birch Wood Vineyards. Their one-stop shopping, one-couple-only philosophy helped make them the Gold winner in the Union Leader’s annual Readers’ Choice poll. The enduring Bedford Village Inn is the Silver winner.
Birch Wood Vineyards
Rue Nijhof, a native of the Netherlands, came to America after college to work for his aunt and uncle, then-owners of Promises To Keep. He worked both in landscaping and in their kitchen, and found that he liked cooking. He took a few years off to work in other fields, married Sallie, and eventually came back to run Promises To Keep with his cousin. In 2015 his aunt and uncle wanted to sell the facility, and the Nijhofs bought it and began to put their own stamp on it, transforming the facility into Birch Wood Vineyards.
One of their first actions was to gradually wind down on multiple weddings. They now do one per day, according to Sallie, and they offer a “complete bridal experience.”
“We wanted to do quality instead of quantity,” Rue contributed.
To that end, the bridal couple rents the facility for the entire day. The bride can have lunch there and primp in a special “bridal suite.” The groom can get prepped in a “groom’s suite.” An outdoor pergola provides a pretty spot for the ceremony, or, in winter, they can have it indoors in front of a massive fieldstone fireplace. They can pose for pictures anywhere on the site, including in the vineyard.
The Nijhofs and Benfield also refined the flow of the guest experience. Their Vineyard Room is the place for the cocktail hour, and the neighboring Estate Room is the venue for dinner and dancing.
“It makes us unique,” Benfield said, while Sallie said the separate rooms were something people “really wanted.”
They also put their own stamp on the decor, with a Boston artist coming in to paint birch trees in the Vineyard Room. The birches are an oblique reference to the Robert Frost poem, and to a large birch tree near the entrance. Beyond that, Rue said with a shrug, “We just like birches.”
They also like the rustic look, and so do their young couples. They use a lot of wood, with Sallie explaining, “Wood gives a ‘warm’ feel.” Their cake-cutting station in the Estate Room is made out of an antique wine barrel, and wooden beams line the cathedral ceiling. Tall glass windows bring in the outdoors.
The facility links up with several vendors, including a photographer, hair stylist, hotel and limo service. The couple is free to choose their own vendors, he said, but if they’d rather not, “It’s one-stop shopping.”
Then there’s the wine. The Nijhofs use California grapes and bottle the wine onsite. They produce about 1,000 cases a year, with 19 varieties.
The Nijhofs are pleased with the way their vision has been realized. They have no plans to open another site or franchise. “Once you get bigger, you lose the personal touch with your clientele,” Rue explained. “We’re happy with what we have.”
They are already booking into 2023, Benfield added.
And they’ll remain committed to making couples’ dreams come true. The Njhofs had their own first date at Promises To Keep.
Bedford Village Inn
Melissa Samaras, sales and marketing director for the Bedford Village Inn, isn’t surprised that the BVI made the Readers’ Choice poll once again. The facility is a favorite for bridal couples for several reasons, she said.
One is the BVI itself. The setting is perfect, with landscaped grounds and three different venues for any size wedding: the Grand, the Great Hall and the restaurant for micro-weddings.
But the BVI looks beyond the actual ceremony, or even the reception. The facility also has 50 overnight rooms in the Grand, a boutique hotel, so guests don’t have to leave the premises. They also have an executive chef who can concoct any menu the couple desires.
“We have worked hard, and we’ve been recognized by The Knot and Wedding Wire as a premier wedding venue,” Samaras noted.
Even in a COVID 19-year, they did 100 weddings in the Great Hall, 50 in the Grand, and 30 to 40 micro-weddings, she said, adding that with masks off and the area coming back to life, “We are heavily booked now.”
Samaras is excited about a new service, the Online Wedding Portal. “There is so much information to absorb,” she said. The portal has everything, including floor plans of the BVI complex and 350 FAQs. “We have galleries and video tours,” she said. “It’s something to show their parents, that they can access when they’re not physically here.”
“They can curate and create an enjoyable time,” Samaras said.
The online wedding portal is also a boon to those brides-to-be who wake up in the middle of the night jittery about details, Samaras said. Their wedding plans are as near as their phone or laptop.For more information on Birch Wood Vineyard, call 965-4359 or e-mail events@BirchWoodVineyards.com. For information on Bedford Village Inn, call 472-2001 or e-mail melissa@bedfordvillageinn.com.