It’s official: Iced tea has given way to fall’s pumpkin spice lattes, ice cream cones to cider doughnuts and apples.
Mack’s Apples, 230 Mammoth Road, in Londonderry is just one of the Granite State’s favorite places to pick your own apples. The orchard gave a shout-out earlier this week to honeycrisp fans on its Facebook page. That variety will be available starting Friday. Info: macksapples.com or 603-432-3456.
Here are five more reasons to welcome autumn:
HAMPTON FALLS CRAFT FESTIVAL: The 13th annual Hampton Falls Craft Festival, featuring works from more than 75 artisans from across New England, takes over the town common from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Info: castleberryfairs.com.
CORN MAZE IN LEE: Visit Coppal House Farm, 118 N. River Road, through Oct. 31 to experience this year’s corn maze. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Special night-time flashlight events are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 28 and Oct. 9 and 23. Info: nhcornmaze.com or 603-659-3572.
SETTLERS GREEN FALL FESTIVAL: Settlers Green in North Conway is hosting its Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. In addition to shopping and dining, visitors can munch on free apples, listen to music by String Equinox and try out the Kids Hay Maze, pumpkin painting and photo opps. Info: settlersgreen.com.
GRANITE STATE FAIR: Granite State Fair in Rochester runs Thursdays through Sundays, Sept. 16-19 and 23-26. The Grandstand schedule includes junk-rock band Recycled Percussion at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. This year’s fare also includes assorted bus, trailer and demolition derbies, plus Enduro Cross and mechanical bull-riding competitions and performances by Circus Hollywood. The music lineup features the Dan Morgan Band, Nicole Knox Murphy, Renae and the Renagades, and Martin and Kelly. Info: granitestatefair.com.
SANDWICH FAIR: The Sandwich Fair returns over Columbus Day Weekend, Saturday through Monday, Oct. 9-11, at 7 Wentworth Hill Road. Gates open at 8 a.m. to the midway, farmer’s market and craft building, and the midway and exhibit halls rev up at 9 a.m. Highlights include parades, skillet and keg tosses, tractor pulls, jugglers, clowns, magicians, mentalists, a sword swallower and music. (It’s cash only at the gate.) Info: thesandwichfair.com.