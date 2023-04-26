Spring festivals are sprouting across the Granite State. Here’s what you need to know:
It’s baaaaaack!
DEERFIELD — The 45th annual NH Sheep & Wool Festival takes over the Deerfield Fairgrounds on Route 43 Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14.
There will be programs on everything from a lecture about “Handling Sheep So They Don’t Handle You” to herding-dog demonstrations.
Admission is $10; it’s free for kids 12 and younger.
Info: nhswga.org
Experience a Renaissance
FREMONT — The New Hampshire Renaissance Fair takes place Saturdays and Sundays, May 13-14 and 20-21, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Brookvale Pines Farm, 80 Martin Road.
From historical knights to fantastical fairies, the event is a playful nod to earlier centuries with concerts, storytelling, sword and jousting competitions, and the dancing Shimmynanigans.
Merchants will sell costumes, jewelry, pottery, herbals, weaponry and more.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.
Info: nhrenfaire.com
Chipping away at art
NASHUA — Catch artists crafting new large-scale works of art during a three-week carve.
The Nashua International Sculpture Symposium will feature visiting artists Anna Rasinska of Poland; Parastoo Ahovan of Iran; Jimena Medina Astete of Peru; Tanya Preminger of Israel; andGranite State native Jim Larson.
Festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at The Picker Artists’ studios, 3 Pine St.
Work continues through June 1. Watch the artists in action between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Eventually the pieces will be placed in public spaces in and around the 1.5 sculpture trail.
It’s halfway to Halloween
NASHUA — The birds are chirping and the trees are budding in the Granite State, except for one dark and stormy spot.
Welcome to the Halfway to Halloween celebration at Fright Kingdom, where five haunts — Apocalypse Z, Bloodmare Manor, Psycho Circus in 3D, Blackout and The Abandoned — are serving up scares on Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14.
Hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 12 Simon St.
General admission is $35.
Info: frightkingdom.com
In the meantime, New Hampshire attractions are setting the dates for season openings. Here are a few.
The Fort at No. 4, a reconstruction of a plantation in what today is Charlestown, opens its gates this weekend.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 267 Springfield Road.
The site was the northernmost and westernmost town within the British Colonies in North America from 1735 until 1760.
Info: 603-826-5700 or fortat4.org
The American Independence Museum in Exeter hosts its opening day Wednesday, May 3.
The historic property chronicles life during America’s early days during the Revolutionary War and includes the Ladd-Gilman House, built in about 1721, and the Folsom Tavern, constructed in about 1775. The site is at the heart of downtown, at 1 Governor’s Lane.
Info: independence museum.org or 603-772-2622.
Remick Country Doctor Museum and Farm, 58 Cleveland Hill Road, Tamworth, opens its grounds for the season Monday, May 1.
The farm, which includes a museum and store, reflects more than 200 years of rural living and the history of a pair of country doctors, a father and son in the Remick family.
The historic site and working farm features exhibits, gardens, walking trails, hikes with goats, farm tours and bird walks.
Info: 603-323-7591 or remickmuseum.org