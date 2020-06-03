A plan to create the only whitewater park in New England has received the first of three permits it requires for construction on the Winnipesaukee River in downtown Franklin.
On Wednesday, the city of Franklin, in partnership with Mill City Park, a nonprofit entity, announced that the project was granted a wetlands permit by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
Marty Parichand, executive director of MCP, said the park also needs a shoreland permit from the DES as well as overall approval from the Army Corps of Engineers.
Both of those, he said, are “forthcoming, but this (the wetlands permit) is the first of the three and the hardest to get.”
There are two whitewater parks being proposed in Maine and one in Connecticut, said Parichand, but none of them has even filed a wetlands application with their state agencies, let alone received approval, “so we think this is pretty historic.”
Franklin City Manager Judie Milner, in a prepared statement, hailed the approval and thanked DES Commissioner Bob Scott and his team “for believing in this project.”
“They certainly ran us through our paces and crossed all the t’s and dotted all the I’s but in the end worked with us to get the iconic project off the ground,” said Milner.
Free to the public, Mill City Park will consist of the whitewater park, a mountain bike pump track, a community garden, and a historical mill ruin trail as well as an eco-village, camping and event center.
Eric Chinburg, president of Chinburg Properties, in the statement said Mill City Park was what attracted his company to undertake the redevelopment of the Stevens Mill in Franklin.
“The mill renovations we specialize in attract a younger outdoorsy clientele that pairs perfectly with the goals of the whitewater park”, Chinburg explained. “Often it is hard to invest in underutilized mill buildings, without community support and a dedication to community improvement, both of which we found in Franklin.”
Jim Aberg, executive director of the Franklin Business & Industrial Development Corp., pointed in the statement to an estimate by the NH Department of Business and Economic Affairs that Mill City Park would increase “direct spending regionally by close to $7 million and bring approximately 161,000 people to the city.”
For the moment, Parichand said, the DES wetlands permit “enables us to talk with contractors” about the three in-water rock structures that will be part of the water park, and to schedule construction, possibly for later this year.
MCP has about $800,000 of the $2.3 million it thinks it needs for the features, said Parichand, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced the group to cancel its three largest annual fundraisers.
Parichand appealed for donations and volunteers. Information about both can be found at https://www.millcitypark.com.