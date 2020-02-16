CENTER HARBOR -- A mix of food, fun and fire proved successful on Sunday during the town’s Sixth Annual Skatefest and Winter Beach Party put on by the Center Harbor Community Development Association.
Bill Ricciardi, who heads CHCDA, said the group is made up of more than just local businesses and includes many residents, the Center Harbor Congregational Church, the fire and police departments and parks and recreation.
Serving as DJ and keeping the crowd swaying to '70s tunes such as Disco Inferno, Ricciardi said that thanks to a cadre of volunteers the event has proven to be a people pleaser.
The association holds one fundraising event, Lobsterfest, each August and the proceeds are used to fund the Winter Beach Party and make other purchases that benefit the community. The first year that Lobsterfest was held, the association donated $5,000 to the fire department, which was celebrating its centennial. The department donated the money back to the town to be used to increase the size of the annual fireworks display over Center Harbor Bay.
The association has also purchased computers for the Nichols Memorial Library, picnic tables and Adirondack style chairs for the green near the bandstand, and banquet tables for use by the town.
Selectman Richard Hanson praised the efforts of the CHCDA, saying the lure of free food and other fun activities in the dead of winter makes an impression on visitors who help spread the word about the town.
“Free food brings out the best in everyone,” he said.
Don Morton, among the volunteers with the church who had whipped up 6 gallons of hot chocolate and were preparing to make a second batch, said he enjoyed seeing the reaction of a man shepherding six kids when he heard he could feed his family for free.
The fire department kindled a bonfire and kids and adults alike roasted marshmallows to make s’mores. Members of the Moultonboro Snowmobile Club gave snow groomer rides while other event attendees dropped a line to ice fish, skated on the town’s nearby rink or had their faces painted by a local artist.
EM Heath, The Mug, Osteria Poggio Italian Dining, and Gusto Italian Café donated food for the event.lakesnews@unionleader.com