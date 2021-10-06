T he rustic barn was the selling point when Ben and Sarah Anderson bought the Raynes farmstead property in Exeter 10 years ago.
The farmstead dates to 1692 and the Andersons knew that the barn, which was once an old horse stable, had some potential.
“We wondered what we might do with it,” Sarah said.
A few years after purchasing the property at 66 Newfields Road, Sarah began holding a poetry series in the barn with several poets and a fiction writer who invited guests to join them.
Those early poetry readings soon gave birth to The Word Barn — the couple’s side project that has grown into a popular venue for writers, musicians and others.
“It’s all about community and creating a gathering space for people to come and enjoy events around music and literature,” Ben said.
Ben Anderson is passionate about music and knows how to play the role of promoter, while Sarah is a poet and English teacher at Berwick Academy in Maine. He handles the music and she takes care of the literary side of things.
“I just loved the experience of community and people coming together. Writers were meeting other writers and like-minded people. I love that I can feature poets and fiction writers,” she said.
The venue seats up to 100 people, is open year-round, and now includes a wildlife education series, a comedy series, workshops and food events.
The pandemic forced the Andersons to create an outdoor gathering space in a field. They call it the Meadow.
Ben describes the new outdoor area as “magical.” Well-behaved and leashed pets are also welcome to attend outdoor events.
“We created that space during the pandemic and it’s sort of our summer home now,” he said.
The Word Barn has been busy with several events a week, especially during the summer with more people venturing out again after spending so much time at home last year.
“This past summer there was a real hunger. The confidence was there, both with the performers looking for great places to play as well as the audience looking for places to go to experience live music and events,” Ben said.
“The pandemic has definitely flipped everything upside-down. We were given a whole boatload of lemons, alongside everyone else, and we’ve had to get over endless amounts of hurdles, but we rallied and we’ve been innovative and … it forced us to be creative.”
Exeter author and podcaster Lara Bricker recently used The Word Barn to launch her new cozy mystery book titled “Dead on Deadline.” It’s the first in a fictional Exeter mystery series about a local newspaper reporter named Piper Greene, who snoops around town to hunt down the person who killed her editor during the American Independence Festival.
Bricker said the barn is a unique venue that’s cozy and intimate.
It’s not only a place to listen to poetry and music, she said, but also a “special spot” for socializing and connecting with others.
“There aren’t a lot of places for writers and poets to gather in this sort of setting. As somebody who lives in Exeter, I’m really grateful that they’re so committed to providing that space for the arts,” she said.