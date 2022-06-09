LACONIA — Saturday will be Ed Fisher’s 97th birthday. It will also be the first day of Laconia Motorcycle Week. And for good reason, it will also be Ed Fisher Day in Laconia.
Fisher was one of the early champions who helped put Laconia on the nation’s motorcycle map.
A Pennsylvania native, Fisher in 1953 won the 100-mile Laconia National road race at the old Belknap track at Gunstock. Nineteen years later, Fisher’s son Gary won the same race, marking the first and only time that a father and son have won it.
Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer presented Fisher with the city’s proclamation of Ed Fisher Day during Thursday’s annual Motorcycle Week kickoff news conference.
Fisher still rides and occasionally competes, Hosmer said, and he will be grand marshal for two races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on his birthday.
Aging riders have been a theme and a concern for Bike Week organizers as the event approaches its 100th edition next year.
Billed as “the world’s oldest motorcycle rally,” Laconia Bike Week began as a Federation of American Motorcyclists “Gypsy Tour” in 1917.
Then, as now, the rally features a strong social component whose epicenter is Lakeside Avenue in the Weirs section of Laconia, as well as motorcycle racing at nearby tracks.
Underscoring the challenge of attracting new riders, Joe Wilkas, now in his late 70s and still an active rider, says he won’t be attending.
“It was fun in my youth,” he said, but less so now.
Before he moved to Newfound Lake, Wilkas, who has had his BMW motorcycle since 1969, used to ride up from Massachusetts primarily for the races, but he recalled tooling around the west side of Lake Winnipesaukee to “see the chaos” off the track.
“Over the years, as I’ve gotten older, I tend to avoid that stuff,” said Wilkas.
Over the last two decades, the rally’s wild and wooly reputation has become increasingly muted due to enhanced public-safety measures, marked by municipal ordinances banning public nudity, dogs, and open alcohol containers.
While the measures have increased the safety of attendees and decreased arrests, some critics have complained they made Bike Week too tame.
Ward 6 City Councilor Tony Felch, a member of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, has previously said that the changes were inevitable and for the good of Bike Week.
On Thursday, he reiterated that Bike Week is representative of a nationwide trend: motorcycle rally attendees are “aging out” and are not being replaced by new, younger riders.
Regardless, Bike Week is still a financial powerhouse, Felch said, a point also made by both Gov. Chris Sununu and Laconia Mayor Hosmer at Thursday’s kickoff event.
“The crowds are going to come in,” Sununu said. “This is the marquee event that launches New Hampshire’s tourist season. It supports businesses, it supports the economy.”
Bike Week, he added, “highlights everything we have to be proud of in the 603.”
Hosmer pointed out that as the host of Bike Week and other large, annual gatherings, Laconia knows how to “throw a party and have a good time.”
He said Bike Week is “critically important” to the local and state economies.
Bike Week activities around the Lakes Region continue through Sunday, June 19.
Charlie St. Clair, the director of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, presented the family of the late Paul Giblin with the 2022 Fritzie Baer trophy for outstanding service to the rally.
Giblin, who died on Jan. 31, was a lifetime member of the Sports Car Club of NH and from 1995-2021, was event director of the “Climb to the Clouds” race on the Mt. Washington Auto Road.
He was also a longtime Bike Week supporter and director of marketing and business development for the Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroads.
For more information on Laconia Motorcycle Week, go to laconiamcweek.com.