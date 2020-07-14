LACONIA — There will be no beer halls or tents packed with T-shirts, leather and bike accessories (and people) at the 97th annual Motorcycle Week, which city councilors unanimously OK’d for Aug. 22-30.
The city plans to work closely with the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association and the state to get the message out that social distancing, sanitizing and masks will be required.
After Councilor Tony Felch voiced concern that local nonprofits that depend on Motorcycle Week crowds to boost their fundraising would lose out, the council agreed Monday night to issue vendor permits to the Kiwanis, Rotary and a veterans group. The council also reserved the right to scuttle the event if statewide or national conditions warrant.
“I hope we are not sitting on a time bomb like the Sun Belt states,” Councilor Mark Haynes said.
Parking regulations on Lakeside Avenue at Weirs Beach, the epicenter of the event, will be determined after the city gets input from the association, public safety officials and local businesses.
“No one is expecting Motorcycle Week to look like it has over the past 90 years. It’s not about packed beer tents and elbow-to-elbow vendors, but riding in the open air. Motorcycle Week can occur safely with the policies that are already in place that we are living with every day,” said Jose Dimatos, who owns 1192-1198 Weirs Blvd.
Kimberly Danosi of 33 Windjammer Ridge said city schools are scheduled to open just a few weeks after Motorcycle Week. She told councilors the crowds could spread the coronavirus, preventing children from being able to return to the classroom.
She urged the council to “choose education over entertainment.”
“We can make it an informed rally expecting all our visitors to work with one another, frequently wash their hands, keep socially distanced and wearing masks,” state
Rep. Charlie St. Clair, executive director of the LMWA, told the council: “We don’t expect the numbers that we’ve had in past years, and most of the visitors who come here are encouraged to ride around the state.”
“The association stands ready to join with the city to make this work smoothly complying with all the CDC guidelines,” he said.
Les Schuster, who with his wife has operated the Lazy E Motor Inn at 808 Weirs Blvd. for the past 21 years, urged the council to allow the rally to be held, stressing that both infection and death rates linked to the pandemic continue to decline.
“All the numbers in New Hampshire seem to be going the right way,” he said.
Megan Doptis, general manager at Tower Hill Tavern and The Big House, said all the businesses in Weirs Beach support holding the annual event, which is needed now more than ever because of the economic toll of the pandemic.
The city plans to discourage private property owners from hosting campsites and campers, particularly those that are unable or unwilling to abide by New Hampshire’s 14-day quarantine if traveling from outside New England states.
There will be no city-hosted or sponsored events during the event.
Sarah Gray, who owns Body Covers Screen Printing with her husband, Aaron, said they live in the Weirs and support the rally. “The tourists are already here. I believe we can be proactive and make it safe for everyone,” she said.