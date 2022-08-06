Need to break free from your virtual office? Are the kids climbing the walls? Take a drive into Boston. Here are the best day hikes in the city — and none are taxing to your budget.
The Freedom Trail: Follow the city’s iconic, 2.5-mile red brick line leading to 16 national historic sites — some dating back more than 250 years — from the State House to the scene of the Boston Massacre, the spark that lit revolutionary fervor in the colonies. Info: 617-357-8300, or thefreedomtrail.org.
The Black Heritage Trail: Take a 1.6-mile walk through Beacon Hill, home to a once-thriving Black community that organized for equal rights and access to equal education. The trail consists of 14 sites and begins at the Robert Gould Shaw Memorial on Boston Common, opposite 24 Beacon St. Although most stops along the trail are private homes, the last two — the Abiel Smith School and the African Meeting House — are part of the Museum of African American History. Info: maah.org or 617-725-0022.
Castle Island: This 22-acre, land-bound island in South Boston is the site of Fort Independence, which was rebuilt after it was abandoned by the British during the Revolutionary War. Both are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The island offers beautiful views of the harbor islands and you can follow the shoreline to a series of parks and beaches. Info: nps.gov/places/fort-independence-castle-william.htm.
Arnold Arboretum: Designed by famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted as part of the city’s Emerald Necklace, the arboretum — located in Boston’s Jamaica Plain and Roslindale neighborhoods — is a 281-acre free public park and botanical research institution featuring more than 15,000 plants, three ponds and abundant wildlife. It’s open daily and offers virtual walks and guided tours. Established in 1872, it is the oldest public arboretum in North America. Info: arboretum.harvard.edu/
The Charles River Esplanade: Stretching for 3 miles from the Museum of Science to the Boston University Bridge, it’s home to waterfront gardens, historical monuments, recently renovated playgrounds, and multiple walking and biking trails, Community Boating and the Hatch Shell, home of the Boston Pops’ Fourth of July spectaculars.