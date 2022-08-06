Need to break free from your virtual office? Are the kids climbing the walls? Take a drive into Boston. Here are the best day hikes in the city — and none are taxing to your budget.

The Freedom Trail: Follow the city’s iconic, 2.5-mile red brick line leading to 16 national historic sites — some dating back more than 250 years — from the State House to the scene of the Boston Massacre, the spark that lit revolutionary fervor in the colonies. Info: 617-357-8300, or thefreedomtrail.org.