Repositioning cruise - Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas

In April, Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas, seen here cruising past the Sydney Opera House in Australia, is to depart Sydney for Hawaii.

 Royal Caribbean International/TNS

The world's largest cruise lines announced this week that they are easing coronavirus testing requirements on some trips that last less than a week.

Both Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Group, which includes Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea, said they made the changes in response to the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's covid-19 cruise program earlier this month.