MYSTIC, Connecticut — A Westchester County, N.Y., couple who booked a week's stay at Spicer Mansion this summer say they left the boutique hotel the day they arrived after finding it unclean and inadequately staffed and have yet to secure a promised refund of the $3,000 bill they paid up front.

In a phone interview, Gideon Levy said he and his wife learned Friday that Brian Gates, whose Gates Realty owns the hotel, was challenging their credit-card company's reversal of charges after agreeing to a full refund.