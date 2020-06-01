When she heard Seacoast beaches were reopening Monday, Priscilla Blais and her friend grabbed a metal detector and headed to Hampton Beach.
They joined others who returned for a walk on the beach for the first time since Gov. Chris Sununu ordered beaches to close in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Blais, a Canterbury resident, said she didn’t expect to find many people at the beach because of Monday’s cooler weather.
And she was right.
With a breeze, temperatures near 60, partly cloudy skies, and restrictions that prevent people from setting up for a day of sunbathing, the beach attracted few visitors.
“It’s nice to get back out and say hi to people. It soothes you. That’s why you have to come early in the morning,” Blais said.
State and local officials are hoping to keep the crowds down this summer thanks to a new traffic pattern, a partial closure of Ocean Boulevard to create a walking mall for people to practice social distancing and businesses to spread out, and a 50% reduction in the number of spaces in state parking lots.
The closure of a section of Ocean Boulevard through Labor Day required a traffic change that turned Ashworth Avenue into a two-way street.
The changes have created some traffic concerns in nearby Seabrook, especially when summer weather hits and more people start flocking to Hampton Beach.
“We have strong concerns about backups extending through Seabrook on 1A all the way to Route 286 when beach openings occur,” Seabrook Town Manager William Manzi said.
Meanwhile, Hampton Beach businesses were expecting to have a good first day of the beach reopening, but many closed early or didn’t open because of concerns about a rally planned in the afternoon at the Seashell complex in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Earlier in the day, Brett Moreland of Manchester took his 4-year-old daughter, Baylee, to the beach for her first time seeing the ocean.
The beach is open for active recreation only, and for Baylee, that meant digging around in the sand.
“I kind of expected it to be kind of empty, which isn’t a bad thing,” Moreland said.
David and Janice Jones of Methuen, Mass., enjoyed a quiet walk.
“This is great. There’s nobody around,” David Jones said.
Rye Police Chief Kevin Walsh, who was vocal about his frustration with people ignoring the closure of Rye beaches several weeks ago, said that so far it appears visitors on Monday were following the suggested practices.
“We will have to see on (the) weekend when weather is warmer,” he said.
Walsh said he wanted to thank the many people who didn’t use the beach.
“The Rye police appreciate people being patient, thinking of others, following health guidelines,” he said.
Tom McGuirk, whose family owns McGuirk’s Ocean View hotel and restaurant on Hampton Beach, said the plan is to open Thursday for the season. Work is underway to create an outside dining area.
McGuirk said he thinks the traffic changes and temporary closure of Ocean Boulevard will be a good thing for the summer.
“I actually took a ride in the traffic to see how it was going, and it kept moving, which is a good thing,” he said.