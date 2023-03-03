Carnival Cruise Line has a message for spring breakers planning to set sail: If you think you can get away with the type of bad behavior that goes viral on social media, think again.

"We've all seen the news coverage and social media posts of people behaving badly," Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said in a video address posted to YouTube on Feb. 15. "It's happening in stores, restaurants, at sporting events and schools, on airplanes, in theme parks and, yes, on cruise ships, too."