Many of the more than 26,000 comments on the size of airline seats submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration during its recent public comment period, which closed last week, paint a bleak picture of the passenger experience on the nation's largest airlines.

The FAA will now sift through those comments and decide whether to issue a rule on minimum seat dimensions. But as much as you may find economy seats uncomfortable, this review isn't about luxury; the FAA is evaluating seat size for passenger safety during emergency evacuations.