High temperatures pounding parts of the U.S. are forcing airlines to adjust operations in the hardest-hit cities, reducing fuel or baggage — and in some cases shedding passengers — to help aircraft operate.

Allegiant Airlines said it will delay flights if there’s a threat to passenger safety or comfort as temperatures in the Southwest continue to hit records. In Las Vegas, where Allegiant is based, temperatures have been above 100 degrees F since June 30, according to National Weather Service data.