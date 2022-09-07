Fall travel season is upon us. And while it’s been a crazy summer for travel, with most of the world opening up after over two years of COVID-related restrictions, Americans’ appetite for vacations isn’t satiated yet.

According to Tripadvisor’s 2022 Fall Travel Index — based on the platform’s first-party search data, combined with propriety consumer sentiment data — 61% of U.S. respondents are planning trips this autumn, if slightly differently than they’d imagined.