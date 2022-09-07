Fall travel season is upon us. And while it’s been a crazy summer for travel, with most of the world opening up after over two years of COVID-related restrictions, Americans’ appetite for vacations isn’t satiated yet.
According to Tripadvisor’s 2022 Fall Travel Index — based on the platform’s first-party search data, combined with propriety consumer sentiment data — 61% of U.S. respondents are planning trips this autumn, if slightly differently than they’d imagined.
According to the Index, 37% of Americans still intend to travel this fall as initially planned, in spite of inflation challenges.
Even while faced with record inflation rates, high gas prices and the continued presence of COVID-19, global consumers show no indications that travel demand (especially among Americans) will abate anytime soon.
Pent-up demand is prompting Americans to cut back on other expenses to ensure they can take their fall vacations. In fact, half of Americans plan to do more traveling this autumn and two-thirds plan to spend more on it than they did in the same period last year.
While autumn trips are still on the books, inflation is having an impact on Americans’ choices. Nearly half of U.S. travelers said that “Price” influenced their chosen travel dates and two-thirds consider “Cost/Affordability” the main criteria in their trip planning process.
So, although skyrocketing costs won’t deter Americans from traveling this fall season, many have had to adjust their plans a bit. Thirty-five percent of respondents said they’ll likely take trips of shorter duration, while nearly one-quarter (24%) indicated they’ll likely choose a destination that’s closer to home than originally planned.
As is also the trend globally, domestic trips remain the preferred type of travel among Americans for the upcoming season, whether owing to the high cost of travel or other factors. TripAdvisor found that 81% of U.S. and 60% of global travelers surveyed are opting for domestic vacations this fall.
This fall’s top 10 U.S. travel destinations,a ccording to the TripAdvisor survey: