Space shuttle Atlantis

Space shuttle Atlantis, which last flew in space in 2011, is displayed at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida.

 Susan Glaser/Cleveland.com

MERRITT ISLAND, Florida – The consoles lit up in the front of the room, the windows rattled from the back. The countdown began and — in 3-2-1 — Apollo 8 was airborne, blasting off into space.

The year was 1968 and, over the next six days that December, astronauts Jim Lovell, Bill Anders and Frank Borman would become the first people to orbit the moon.