The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that.
Here are some of the South’s best places to visit.
Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston has grown increasingly busy over the past few years as tourism has become a larger part of the town’s culture. Now the vibrant city has snagged Southern Living’s top spot on their Best Southern Cities list for 2022.
The boutique hotels, phenomenal eateries and vibrant nightlife are a must-see for any southern visitors.
Charlotte, North Carolina
Charlotte earned the top spot in Hand Luggage Only’s list of the South’s top cities for the year.
“Welcome to the Queen City: a Southern jewel whose one-of-a-kind attractions and unique beauty shine brightly,” the city’s Charlotte’s Got a Lot website says.
The city’s Carowinds is an amusement park-lover’s dreamscape, filled with some of the state’s best rollercoasters. The Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden features hundreds of acres of flowers and grasslands for nature lovers.
Meanwhile, foodies will love the town’s barbecue selections.
Savannah, Georgia
Last year, Southern Trippers named Savannah as a must-see destination for lovers of history, beautiful parks and antebellum architecture.
As Georgia’s oldest city —and one of the most haunted towns in the country — Savannah has a lot of history and culture to offer.
For an amazing bite to eat and some boutique shopping, visit River Street to see what all Savannah has to offer.
Asheville, North Carolina
Asheville placed third in Southern Living’s top Southern city list this year.
America’s largest home, the Biltmore, is a hotspot attraction near the city. Mountain hiking is a beloved pastime. And the area is full of amazing breweries, as well as bed and breakfasts.
From the shops to the galleries to the museums, this is a town you won’t want to miss.