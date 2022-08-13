Americans in Paris

American tourists are returning in force to France — not just to the famed sites of Paris, but also to wine regions and other parts of the country, which has struggled to regain its tourism footing.

 Juan Garcia Hinojosa Pacheco/Dreamstime/TNS

The headline in a local French newspaper blared the good news recently, according to a CNN reporter embedded in the country: “The Americans Have Returned!”

Have they ever.