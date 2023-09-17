LINCOLN — The Scots and the New Hampshire Highland Games each have long, colorful histories with the festival’s history getting longer and more colorful on Saturday when the entire schedule of activities at Loon Mountain Resort was canceled due to high winds.
The winds came from a storm — which was originally Hurricane Lee — that brought high waves to the New England coast and made landfall in eastern Canada.
Lee’s winds in the western White Mountains, hit 30 miles per hour early Saturday and at 5:29 a.m., a text message was sent announcing that out of concern for public safety, they would not proceed with Saturday’s schedule, which included the signature clan parade and roll call, followed by opening ceremonies.
Some musical competitions and the heavy athletics were condensed into Sunday’s schedule, said Terri Wiltse, the executive director of NHSCOT, the Concord-based nonprofit that holds the games to “promote and preserve Scottish culture for future generations,” but most events that were to be held Saturday were not so fortunate.
“This is the first one (games and festival) that we had to cancel for other than COVID,” said Wiltse.
On average, the games, which are NHSCOT’s largest annual fundraiser, draw between 35,000 and 37,000 attendees, said Wiltse, with Saturday usually seeing the largest crowds.
Wiltse didn’t sugarcoat the impact of losing Saturday as a revenue generator for her organization.
“This was a huge hit for us,” she said, “We’re thinking about a half-million” in lost costs for tents, other equipment, and in paying for bands to play Saturday, said Wiltse.
She said the high winds blew down the beer tent at the heavy athletics venue and blew over some portable toilets, but that no one was injured.
“We were sad to have to cancel, but safety comes first,” said Wiltse. The decision to cancel was made by state and local public safety officials, she said, along with Loon and NHSCOT.
Anyone who had a ticket for Saturday was allowed to enter free on Sunday, and Saturday ticket holders were notified by text messages that they may be eligible for a refund. Information about the refund process is on the NHSCOT website, said Wiltse.
Richard-Gerald Badger and his wife, Nancy said Saturday’s weather was unprecedented in their more than 50 years of combined volunteering at the games’ information tent.
Rain at the games is not unusual, said Nancy, who resides in Raleigh, North Carolina, with her husband.
The couple previously lived in Rumney.
“We’ve been snowed on, too,” said Nancy Badger, and there was even one year when the couple had to scrape ice off their vehicle windshields to be able to drive safely to the games.
Saturday’s cancellation was “very much a surprise,” said Richard-Gerald Badger, “and one of the very few times I wanted to cry.”
The Porter family of Montreal, whose daughter Rosalie, 7, and her brother Bradley, 5, were to participate in dance competitions on Saturday, took the cancellation in stride and went on a seven-kilometer hike, said Theodore Porter, their father.
On Sunday, Bradley earned two first-place medals. The Porters said they intend to return for the 2024 Games.
Bill Crawford, who is the athletic director of the games, said even though modified because of Saturday’s cancellation, the level of competition was top-notch and featured several champions, among them Highland Games world champion, John Van Beuren.
“This is one of the premier (Highland Games) in the world,” he said.