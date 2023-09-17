John Van Beuren
World Highland Games Champion John Van Beuren throws the 28-pound weight Sunday during the NH Highland Games and Festival.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LINCOLN — The Scots and the New Hampshire Highland Games each have long, colorful histories with the festival’s history getting longer and more colorful on Saturday when the entire schedule of activities at Loon Mountain Resort was canceled due to high winds.

The winds came from a storm — which was originally Hurricane Lee — that brought high waves to the New England coast and made landfall in eastern Canada.