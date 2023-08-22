Hobo Railroad

The Hobo Railroad offers 80-minute round-trip train rides along the winding Pemigewasset River between Lincoln and Woodstock. A Florida company bought it and the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad in Meredith.

 COURTESY

A Florida company with rail operations in 23 states has acquired two of New Hampshire’s scenic railroads, promising to add services to boost ridership on the iconic trains.

Patriot Rail Company LLC of Jacksonville, Florida, has assumed ownership and operation of the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln and the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad in Meredith, the company announced on Tuesday.

Hobo Railroad - pic1