Every Thursday evening this September from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Worcester residents and visitors to the city can learn more about the ever-evolving Canal District with a free guided historical tour of the neighborhood via a horse-drawn wagon.

Embarking from newly dedicated Rockland Trust Plaza — also known as General Pickett Plaza — at 45 Green St., the tour is sponsored by the Canal District Alliance and was previously an annual event prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.