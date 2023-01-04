Losing luggage during a trip can easily ruin vacation plans.
With recent Southwest cancellations and thousands of unclaimed pieces of luggage at airport terminals, luggage tracking technologies may become a no-brainer when traveling.
Based on the most recent Air Travel Consumer report, 2.2 million bags were mishandled in the U.S. in 2022, a 37% increase from 2021 in stolen, damaged or lost bags.
Thankfully, new technologies like luggage tracking devices are making it easier to identify where you bags are going at all times.
Tracking devices use different technologies like GPS and Bluetooth. Though tracking technologies can be used for a range of items like wallets, keys and handbags, they are also effective in ensuring you’re able to track your baggage to its appropriate destination.
A tracking device can cost anywhere from $35 to $500 — it just depends on the technology you decide to use. One company, Tile, offers devices that can fit any budget. Its popular product, called The Powerful Finder, is currently on sale.
Most tracking devices require a smartphone. Through an app you’ll have the ability to track your item and also check things like the life of your battery or the travel history of your item.
Something to keep in mind if you’re traveling abroad is connectivity. Changing the SIM on trackers may be required; just keep note of that when making a purchase.
If you don’t want to invest in a tracking device, check with your airline to see if they offer tracking services on luggage. Some airlines, like Delta, have incorporated technologies which allows travelers to track baggage with either the bag tag, confirmation or file reference number.
Whether you decide to track your luggage, there is still the possibility of your luggage being lost. To ensure you can dispute a mishandled bag with an airline, you’ll want to hold on to a few items like your boarding pass and luggage receipt.
Travelers can claim up to $3,500 for luggage issues. Most airlines require that your claim be made no later than 45 days from the date of your flight.
