LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. — More than 50 antique and classic boats will be featured at two Annual Lake George Classic Boats Rendezvous Shows on Aug. 26 and 27. This boat show is sanctioned by the Antique and Classic Boat Society (ACBS) and organized by one of its founding chapters, the Adirondack Chapter of the ACBS.

Now in its 48th year, this free boat show is extending a preview on Aug. 26 at the Bolton Landing Town Docks in Rogers Memorial Park, 9 am to noon. Featured there will be the recently restored late-1890s Elco Electric Launch "St. Louis" of Mohican Point. The preview will also have trailered boats from 3-5 pm.