Playing with Legos no longer only means watching your kids sprawl out on the floor with a set now that Legoland New York is open for the season.
The Goshen, N.Y., theme park has kicked off its first full season after a COVID-delayed grand opening last year, and new attractions and events are on deck.
Located in the Hudson Valley, and made up of a side-by-side park and Lego-themed hotel, the resort is banking on built-up demand for travel.
“We are thrilled to welcome travelers from all over the state and world as Legoland New York Resort opens for the season,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement.
“This unique, family friendly destination has been a boon to the local economy and is an integral part of the state’s tourism industry. The future is bright for Legoland New York, and we look forward to many successful seasons to come as we continue our economic comeback....”
Those visiting the theme park on hot summer days will appreciate the Lego City Water Playground, which is new this season. There will also be a new eatery, shows and two new stages.
For July 4th festivities, Legoland will host its first “Red, White & Boom” celebration, complete with fireworks. Guests heading to the park next December will get to experience its first annual “Holiday Bricktacular” show.
Updates from CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced two travel-related COVID-19 updates. First, the organization is extending the mask mandate for at least two weeks because of an uptick in cases due to the BA.2 omicron subvariant and an overhaul of its Travel Health Notice System.
The mask order will now stay in effect through May 3.
In addition to the mask mandate extension, the CDC said it would be changing the way it updates its Travel Health Notice system for international destinations. The new system will help the public better gauge risk in a certain location.
Level 4 destination will now be reserved for special circumstances in a destination, such as rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts, emergence of a new variant of concern, or health care infrastructure collapse.
Levels 3, 2, and 1 will continue to be primarily determined by 28-day incidence or case counts. The new level system will be effective through April 18, 2022.
This new configuration will allow travelers to better assess health threats around the world and take steps to protect themselves before, during, and after travel.
The CDC will continue to monitor COVID levels in communities, nationally, and abroad to provide the most up-to-date guidance to keep travelers healthy.