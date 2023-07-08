High Springs: Nestled near the Santa Fe River in Alachua County, High Springs is a jumping-off point for adventure. While the town of just several thousand permanent residents features eateries, a brewery, small shops and ice cream, the real draw of this area lies in the springs.
Visit several nearby swimming holes and water-based points of interest, including the Ginnie Springs system, Rum Island Springs, Poe Springs and Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park. Ichetucknee Springs State Park isn’t far, either. Camping at Ginnie Springs is a popular overnight option, but visitors can also consider nearby bed and breakfasts, hotels and rentals.
Crystal River: Famous for being the “manatee capital of the world,” Crystal River has the only national wildlife refuge created to protect the habitats of Florida’s official marine animal. Hundreds of manatees congregate in the springs during colder months for the life-giving warmth of the springs.
Even during the summer months, visitors can embark on specially permitted manatee tours to get up close with Florida’s sea cows. The area also has options for paddling, hiking, lounging on the beach and enjoying seafood restaurants. Explore hotels and vacation rentals for overnight stays.
Siesta Key: While many stretches of shoreline carry the risk of burnt feet for shoeless beachgoers, Siesta Key features white quartz sand that’s soft and cooler to the touch. Combined with the turquoise Gulf waters, small-town charm and amenities, Siesta Key has been ranked among the best beaches in the U.S. several times.
Find nearby waterfront dining and a Sunday evening drum circle on the beach or indulge in adult beverages at Daiquiri Deck. There are a number of resorts and bungalows to ensure overnight guests have a relaxing siesta, indeed.
Amelia Island: Tucked away on the Atlantic Coast just outside Jacksonville, there’s an island that time forgot. Amelia Island is home to a mid-19th-century fort, Florida’s oldest bar and an “Old Town” settled by the Spanish in the early 1800s (and long before that, the Timucua Indians).
Explore plenty of restaurants and bars, beaches and a Saturday farmers’ market in this laid-back island oasis.