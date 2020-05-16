New Hampshire Boat Museum Lake Discovery Camp, Wolfeboro, with Executive Director Martha Cummings
GEARED FOR CHILDREN in grades K-6, Lake Discovery Camp at N.H. Boat Museum is a week-long, half-day program where campers engage in hands-on activities to discover how Wolfeboro’s lakes, rivers and streams connect our past with our future.
This summer’s camp is scheduled for July 27-31 and includes a boat ride on Lake Winnipesaukee in the Millie B.
Are you a day or overnight camp, or a combination of both?
We are a day camp with a half-day program.
What makes your summer camp unique?
It is a unique camp in that it takes place on the New Hampshire Boat Museum campus with a focus on boating and fresh water ecology. It is an introduction to boating as well as activities that people do on the lakes and rivers like fishing or looking at wildlife. Lake Discovery Camp is led by local elementary and middle-school teachers.
What are the most popular activities offered at your camp?
Boat rides on the Millie B, rides on Molly the Trolley to Back Bay in Wolfeboro, and to participate in remote-controlled model sailing with the Back Bay Skippers model yachting club. The kids also get pretty excited when Marine Patrol has given a presentation and the kids are invited onto NHMP’s boat.
Are you concerned that your camp might not be able to operate, or have to dramatically change operations, due to COVID-19?
Yes, although we have not made a decision about this camp yet.
.
Regisgtration information can be found at nhbm.org.