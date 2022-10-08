HARDWICK TWP., N.J. — When a film crew uses your rural Boy Scout camp to make a gory, slasher movie where frisky teens are knocked off one by one, you make the most of it.

Most of Friday the 13th, a classic horror film released in 1980, was filmed at Camp NoBeBoSco, a Boy Scout camp site about 100 miles north of Philadelphia, in Warren County. The 387-acre camp opened in 1927, making it the oldest continuously run Boy Scout camp in New Jersey. Every summer, hundreds of kids make their way here, learning how to shoot a bow or paddle a canoe. Many know about Jason, the hockey-masked killer who, according to the original film, drowned in the lake there as a boy.