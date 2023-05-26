Day 1: Start your day at the Downtown Grille in Wolfeboro, and choose from full breakfasts and a variety of sandwiches served with a harbor view. Head to the Wright Museum and immerse yourself in the efforts of the Greatest Generation, both at home and deployed. Downtown Wolfeboro provides a retail rendezvous with boutiques, antiques and something for everyone. If you want to get on the water instead of shop, rent a boat from Goodhue Boat Co., Irwin Marine or Weirs Beach Jet Ski Rentals. End your day in Alton Bay with a cone at Shibley’s Drive-In.
Day 2: Begin your day with 50s flair at the funky Tilt’n Diner. Head on through Laconia to Meredith for the Annalee Doll factory, soaking up the history of the collectible
figurines and deals on your favorites. Hit the Funspot and Weirs Beach on the way back and visit the American Classic Arcade Museum for the history of these games. Just up the road, Kellerhaus in Laconia has been offering make-your-own sundaes since 1966. Have dinner at Hector’s Fine Food and Spirits, offering American classics, vegetarian options and a kids’ menu. Pick up lawn chairs or a blanket and watch the sun set over Lake Winnipesaukee from Opechee Park in downtown Laconia.
Day 3: Going to the Lakes Region is all about being on or near the water. Relax and enjoy a ride on the M/S Mt. Washington with several cruise options out of Weirs Beach and Alton Bay. You also get spectacular views and snack options when riding the Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad. If you want a little exercise, try their Rail Bike
Adventure peddling on the tracks out of the Laconia Station. And for a stunning view from afar, you can’t beat Castle in the Clouds, a mansion built by industrialist Thomas Plante. Two popular dinner destinations in the region are the classic Hart’s Turkey Farm and the toes-in-the-sand Town Docks outdoor restaurant, both located in
Meredith. Head over to Moultonborough for a cone from Red Hill Dari.
Day 4: It was the setting for the Fonda/Fonda/Hepburn classic “On Golden Pond,” and the Squam Lakes area retains that generational family cottage feel. Eat a hearty breakfast at the charmingly-named “Annie’s Overflow” in Holderness. Visit the Squam Lake Science Center and “get nearer to nature” with trails, New Hampshire animals in their native habitats (including two new mountain lion cubs and a young black bear), loon lore and educational cruises. Rent a kayak or canoe and experience the lake up close. Grab an ice cream at the Squam Lake Marketplace and saunter down to the dock to watch the sun set over what will always be Golden Pond.
Day 5: The Gilford area offers something for everyone, and that “something” is mostly outdoors. Start the day with breakfast at Country Cook’n Lakeside. Take a hike in the Belknap Mountain State Forest, and view the surrounding countryside from the peak. The scenic vistas continue with a chairlift ride up Gunstock Mountain for views of Lake Winnipesaukee, Mount Washington and the Belknap, Ossipee, Squam and Presidential ranges. Cool off with a dip at Ellacoya State Park, then check out Kimball Castle, the former home of railroad magnate Benjamin Ames Kimball. Pick up some local produce at Beans and Greens Farm, and let the kids enjoy the petting zoo and other amenities. Visit Sawyer’s Dairy Bar, where they’ve been scooping up frozen treats for 75-plus years.