Day 1: Portsmouth is a city with European flair. You’ll need to feed the parking meter unless you snag one of the coveted free spots at Prescott Park. Start your day with gourmet coffee or tea and German pastries at Kaffee Vonsolln on Daniel Street. Listen to a busker at Market Square before shopping in dozens of locally-owned stores. Stroll the gardens at Prescott Park. History awaits at Strawbery Banke, a restored historic village, or one of the many restored Colonial homes that dot downtown. Hit the sweet spot with a cone or sundae from Kilwins on Congress Street. Watch the sun set over the water and take in a show at the Prescott Park Arts Festival.
Day 2: Dover offers city smarts and college-town cool. Start with breakfast at the iconic Harvey’s, a family-owned local favorite for 90 years. It’s a short walk to the Children’s Museum. Check out the boutiques downtown and the Noggin Factory toy shop or watch artists work and buy their wares at One Washington Street, a refurbished mill housing working artists. Check out the ice cream selection at Lickees and Chewies, also in a restored mill, and the area’s only medieval-themed candy store. Finish your Dover day by watching the sun set over the water at Hilton Park, Route 4.
Day 3: Put Durham on your ‘to visit’ list. There’s so much to like about this college town and its neighbor, a recycled mill town with an artistic vibe. Begin your day at the Big Bean Cafe, with a selection of breakfast options. Drive over to Newmarket for coffee and books at Crackskull’s, and tour the revived mill village. Canoe or kayak from the Piscassic Park Boat Launch in Newmarket’s Sliding Rock Conservation Area. Motor on back to Durham for seasonal and local shopping at Emery Farm, which has been in the same family since 1655. Pick up an ice cream cone from the Emery Farm window, and watch the sunset from Wagon Hill Farm, a local institution.
Day 4: The New Hampshire coast offers something for everyone from splashing in the waves to understanding how those waves work. Try breakfast at Hoaty’s, a small cafe on Lafayette Road in Hampton where the locals go. Head for the beach. The main beach, including the casino area, is fun and crowded with an anything goes vibe. Active types can take surfing lessons from Summer Sessions or Cinnamon Rainbows. Slip down to Hampton Beach State Park with rolling dunes, a covered pavilion, showers and a daily parking fee rather than feeding a meter. Visit the Fuller Gardens for luscious landscapes, and eat ice cream with the locals at Lago’s in Rye. Visit the Seacoast Science Center for a different view of the ocean and its inhabitants, and head back to the main beach in time for sunset.
Day 5: Start your Exeter adventure at the Trackside Cafe, inside Gerry’s Variety on Lincoln Street in Exeter. The remodeled railway station is adjacent to the Downeaster platform. Shop Water Street for boutiques and uniques, an independent bookstore, an independent toy store, and gifts from all over the world. The American Independence Museum grew out of the finding of a Dunlap Broadside, a copy of the Declaration of Independence sent around the 13 colonies and has developed into a fine small museum celebrating the birth of America. Slip over to Conner Bottling Works in Newfields and pick up a six-pack of locally-bottled soda using family recipes from the last century. Pick up an ice cream at Stillwell’s on Water Street and watch the stars come out from Swasey Parkway.