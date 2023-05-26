Day 1: Start your morning at Blue Loon Bakery in New London, offering specialty breads and bagels, lots of pastry items, and a monthly breakfast menu. Drive over to Mount Sunapee — where the outdoor fun awaits. The Adventure Park’s Play-All-Day passes include aerial ropes course, climbing wall, miniature golf, disc golf, aerial sky rides, mining sluice and access to Sunapee State Park Beach. Other mountain activities include hiking and mountain biking. Head down the road to Bubba’s Bar & Grille for dinner, with both seafood and landfare, right in Newbury Harbor. Grab dessert next door at Jolly Molly’s Ice Cream window.
Day 2: For an active day ending with a relaxing evening, start in Warner and end at Lake Sunapee. Grab breakfast at Cafe One East in Warner, a coffee house serving espresso, scratch-made baked goods and breakfast items. Hike Mount Kearsarge, with trail options starting in Rollins State Park, Wadleigh State Park and Winslow State Park. Finish your hiking in time to catch a dinner cruise on the M.W. Sunapee Lake Queen through Sunapee Cruises.
Day 3: For the brave and adventurous, visit Morningside Flight Park in Charlestown, where you can try hang gliding, paragliding, zip line tours and outdoor laser tag. For history, art and nature buffs, head straight up Interstate 91 to Saint Gaudens National Historic Park in Cornish, showcasing sculptural works by artist Augustus Saint-Gaudens and much more. For dinner, head over to nearby Grantham and try Farmer’s Table Cafe with wood-fired brick oven pizza, locally crafted beer, and a warm and friendly atmosphere.
Day 4: Head a little farther north into the Upper Valley to the Lebanon/Enfield area. Try breakfast at the 4 Aces Diner in West Lebanon, the self-claimed “Home of the All American Retro Brunch 50’s Diner.” Beautiful Mascoma Lake is located in Enfield, and it has a wonderful walking and biking trail with great lake views and places to walk down to the water and dip your tips in or cool off with a swim. Nearby is the Enfield Shaker Museum, with restored Shaker buildings, museum collection and beautiful grounds. Check the Lebanon Opera House’s event schedule online and maybe catch an evening show.
Day 5: Lou’s on Main Street in Hanover is open daily until 3 p.m. with a big breakfast menu and plenty of bakery delights. Hanover is home to Dartmouth College, and the town has a lovely and active Main Street. Open to the public, Dartmouth’s Hood Museum of Art is a great way to spend the afternoon and the Hopkins Center for the Arts can offer your entertainment for the evening. Nearby Moose Mountain has eight miles of trails to explore. Molly’s Restaurant & Bar on Main Street in Hanover is a very popular dinner spot. Fun and satisfying dessert stops in Hanover include Red Kite Candy, Hanover Scoops and My Brigadeiro chocolate shop.