Day 1: The Greater North Conway Area is the most populated and attraction-filled area in the White Mountains. You definitely need more than one day to visit, but here are some highlights. Train rides on the Conway Scenic Railroad are fun for the whole family. Adrenaline seekers are just a short drive to many adventure parks - like Cranmore, Attitash and Wildcat mountains. There is an abundance of hotels, resorts and restaurants, and outlet shopping available at Settlers Green. Nearby in Glen are popular family attractions Story Land and the Living Shores Aquarium. You are within driving distance of breathtaking waterfalls – Thompson Falls, Glen Ellis Falls, Jackson Falls and Diana’s Baths.
Day 2: Littleton offers a lot, with a quirky downtown and literary history. Start with breakfast at the 1930s Littleton Diner on Main Street. Check out the statue to Pollyanna, the “Glad Girl,” on the library lawn and learn about the girl created by Littleton’s most famous resident, author Eleanor Porter. Main Street offers a variety of shopping options, from pickled items at White Mountain Canning Company to scoop-your-own candy at Chutters. Don’t forget to check out Harmony Park on the Riverwalk, where musicians and would-be musicians can create sounds at five different “instrument stations.” If you’re a hiker and not a shopper, check out the Kilburn Crags on nearby Mount Walker.
Day 3: This is our longest day trip, but well worth it if you’ve got the time and stamina. Have breakfast at Munroe’s in Twin Mountain/Carroll, a family-owned charmer on an otherwise bleak stretch of highway. Follow the road and the signs to the Mount Washington Cog Railway with views stretching from Quebec to the Atlantic Ocean. Back at base level, stay on Route 302 and experience spectacular scenery through Crawford Notch. Or if you want outdoor activity, check out the offerings at Great Glen Trails before leaving town. Follow 302 over to Bartlett and cut left on Bear Notch Road, a “hidden gem” shortcut to the Kancamagus with spectacular views on its own. Turn right on the Kanc and arrive at the Sugar Hill Overlook just in time for sunset.
Day 4: Start the day with breakfast at the Woodstock Inn, a historic building on Main Street, and you might consider coming back later for a sample from their craft brewery. Then head out for some outdoor adventure at Lost River Gorge, scoping out glacial boulders and cascading waterfalls. Experience a taste of Christmas in July with a stop at The Christmas Loft (which has a sister store in North Conway). Enjoy pizza, pasta or seafood at the Rustic River Restaurant, complete with waterfront views, and get a frozen treat with ice cream made on-site from Coneheads. Watch the sun set over Cascade Falls, right on Main Street, North Woodstock.
Day 5: Start your day at Flapjacks Pancake House in a fun atmosphere with a variety of pancake, French toast, egg and omelette options. Clark’s Bears, a fixture in the North Country for more than 50 years, offers rides and other attractions in addition to the eponymous bear show. Lincoln is the place to shop for outdoor gear, with several shops owned by the Lahout family and Burgeon Outdoor, a new entry in the outdoor gear field. Have dinner at the Gypsy Cafe, a small restaurant with an international flair, and continue the international theme with a gelato or crepe from Aloto Gelato, also on Main Street. Outdoor fun can be had at Alpine Adventures and nearby Loon Mountain.Take a drive partway up the Kancamagus Highway and watch the sunset from the Hancock Overlook.