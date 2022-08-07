Granite State Dairy Promotion printed 10,000 trail maps in 2012; this year they are distributing 50,000. WHAT’S BETTER THAN digging into a mound of creamy cold ice cream on a hot day, with the ocean or a mountain or a quaint New Hampshire village in the background? Earning prizes. Lovers of the frozen treat have a unique way to keep up with their favorite spots and find new ones: the New Hampshire Ice Cream Trail, sponsored by Granite State Dairy Promotion. With a map and a passport to stamp, the Trail gives ice cream lovers a new way to enjoy their cones and brings new customers into the state’s purveyors of ice cream. Amy Hall, director of Granite State Dairy Promotion, said the trail was created in 2012. “It was a means to educate the public about New Hampshire’s dairy industry,” she said. The trail initiative is funded by contributions from New Hampshire’s dairy farmers and includes a map, state dairy statistics, facts and myths about dairy products, and topics including animal care, environmental stewardship, and the role dairy farmers play in the economy. The trail attracted 32 sites on the first round, and this year features 50. Sites on the trail range from new and relatively new facilities (Ilsley’s in Weare, Sub Zero Nitrogen Freeze in Manchester and Nashua) to classics such as the UNH Dairy Bar and Hayward’s in Milford, both in their 40s; from urban (Sub Zero again) to rural (Gould Hill Farm, Contoocook) to small-town settings (Velvet Moose, Warner). Hall characterizes the feedback she receives as “nothing less than amazing.” She has frequent flyers, or lickers, who “look forward to this trail every year.” She fields emails “in the dead of winter” from people eager to find out when the new map will be released.
On the ice cream trail
- By Kathleen D. Bailey
Special to the Union Leader
By Kathleen D. Bailey Special to the Union Leader
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Electric prices are going up, but advocates say there's another way
- Officials say they know ‘all parties involved’ in homicides
- Police recruit dies after first day of academy
- Former Saint Anselm College vice president pleads guilty to embezzlement
- AG's office investigating 'suspicious' deaths of woman, two kids in Northfield
- $1 million winning Mega Millions sold in NH
- Manchester aldermen to weigh deal to develop parking lots into housing
- Former funeral home pitched as halfway house in Manchester
- Police make arrest in Nashua homicide
- Conn. man arrested after driving 161 mph on I-93, state police say
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.