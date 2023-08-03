Seemingly not a day goes by without a story about overtourism showing up in the news.
At its most basic, overtourism is simply just the phenomenon of too many people being in the same place at the same time. So it goes to figure that if we expand the list of destinations that we desire to visit, then some of the worst bucket list bottlenecks will ebb.
Simply being open-minded to new places is half the battle.
When it comes to finding those new, less crowded spots, in addition to working with a travel adviser — whose job it is to know destinations inside and out — scour the bookstore for travel memoirs, watch as many shows and movies with a travel theme as you can. You’re bound to find a surprise destination.
If you have hobbies, seeking out ways to experience them while on a trip will lead you to different destinations than other folks, too.
Cities around the world are home to hundreds of attractions, but most folks just stick to the “Top 5.” Wander away from the “Must-See” sights to the “Probably Should See” places and you’ll be shocked at how thin the crowds get.
And when it comes to picking attractions, always remind yourself to try and do things that genuinely excite and interest you, as opposed to doing them just because you feel like you’re “supposed” to do them. This may lead you away from the typical tourist trail.
Simply sitting at a table in Paris watching the world go by might prove as memorable of a travel experience as elbowing others out of the way at the Louvre. The same goes for watching locals play a game in the park or watching a sunset. These little moments of bliss that can be enjoyed far from tourist hotspots can be highlights of your trip.
Rolling the dice on a new destination can be a bit scary, but it’s also rewarding. Time and time again, I have come back from a trip and thought that the surprises were the highlight.
It’s almost universally true that a destination that comes with a ton of hype around it is ripe for being a letdown. One with no expectations? Well, that’s a recipe for a pleasant surprise.
Last but not least, why not pencil in a policy that says for every two destinations you go to that are “world famous,” you balance that out with a place that’s off the beaten path.
If everyone did this, then we just might start seeing some real progress.